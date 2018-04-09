OnePlus 6 image renders leaked: Blue colour variant to launch this time?

OnePlus 6 image renders from Weibo. The notch and a vertical rear camera can be seen. (Image source: Weibo) OnePlus 6 image renders from Weibo. The notch and a vertical rear camera can be seen. (Image source: Weibo)

OnePlus 6 is due to launch soon, possibly in May 2018, if one goes by the buzz of activity from the company around the phone. OnePlus has putting out teasers about their upcoming flagship as well as confirming some crucial features. Now, image renders of the OnePlus 6 have been posted on Weibo (China’s social network, which is the equivalent of Twitter) and these indicate the phone could come in a blue colour.

Of course, the image renders are not a confirmation of design, but the photos show the OnePlus 6 will come in three colours: black, white, and blue. It looks like OnePlus could do away with the gold colour variant we have seen in the previous iterations. The image renders also show a vertically stacked rear camera, rather than the horizontal one we have seen on the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. Another previous leaked image by Evan Blass had indicated that the rear camera module could be vertically aligned, though the image only gave a glimpse of the same.

The image renders coming out of China also claim the phone could launch in Shenzhen, China by May 5, 2018. OnePlus itself is yet to send out formal invites for the launch of the OnePlus 6 smartphone. The OnePlus 6 image renders also showcase the image slider and the notch on the top of the display. OnePlus has itself confirmed it will be including a notch on its display, where the front camera module will be housed.

Read more:OnePlus 6 to have iPhone X-like gestures and alert slider, reveal new teasers

The renders also show a chin at the bottom of the OnePlus 6, which otherwise has an edge-to-edge bezel-less display. Again, OnePlus had confirmed that the bottom would include a chin, which is necessary given this is where some of the hardware connecting the phone will be housed. It also looks like OnePlus 6 will retain a headphone jack as we have seen in the previous image.

OnePlus 6 image renders from Weibo. OnePlus 6 image renders from Weibo.

OnePlus 6: Possible launch price in India

OnePlus 6 might not have launched officially, but India prices for the phone were leaked by a website called TrueTech. The OnePlus 6 will come in three storage variants with the base model 6GB RAM and 64GB model being priced between Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999. OnePlus 6 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage could be priced around Rs 38,999 – 42,999, which is nearly $600 price range. The OnePlus 6 Premium, which has 8GB RAM and 256GB on board storage will have the highest price range between Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999, according to the report.

OnePlus 6 image that was first leaked by Evan Blass on his Twitter handled evleaks. OnePlus 6 image that was first leaked by Evan Blass on his Twitter handled evleaks.

It has been reported that OnePlus 6 will be the most expensive smartphone from the company till date and could cross the $700 price market for the first time. In India, we will have to wait and see if the phone crosses the Rs 40,000 price mark, which would be another first.

Also read: OnePlus 6’s price in India leaked ahead of launch: Here’s what to expect

OnePlus 6: Specifications which are confirmed

OnePlus has confirmed there will be a notch on the edge-to-edge display, the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and a 256GB high-end variant. The OnePlus 6 will have a 6-inch AMOLED display similar to the previous OnePlus 5T with no home button on the front. The company also confirmed it will let users black out in the notch in landscape mode and it will be compatible with most apps and games on the OnePlus OxgyenOS. Other specifications of OnePlus 6 which are expected include: 3450 mAh battery, 16MP+20MP rear camera and a 20MP front camera. The phone will likely be powered by Android Oreo 8.1 when it releases.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd