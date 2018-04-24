OnePlus 6’s other big design change: It will be all glass, front and back

OnePlus 6 is getting a glass back, and will have an all-glass design. OnePlus 6 is getting a glass back, and will have an all-glass design.

OnePlus 6 is getting a glass back and will sport an all-glass design. The news was confirmed by OnePlus founder and CEO Peter Lau in a post on the OnePlus Forum. As a part of the announcement, Lau also mentions that the OnePlus 6’s glass back will reinforce the smartphone’s horizon line design and curved back. OnePlus 6 is slated to be launched in the middle of May, though an exact launch date has not been confirmed.

After the metal design on the OnePlus 3 series, which was also continued on the OnePlus 5 series, this is the second time that OnePlus is overhauling the body of its phones. The OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 came with a sandstone finish at the back, which was certainly unique for its time. With OnePlus 3 onwards the company switched to a metal chassis. The OnePlus 6 will mark another change. According to Lau’s post, OnePlus 6 will retain the horizon line and characteristic curve design from the previous variants.

The post goes on to add, “OnePlus 6’s glass design is centered around creating a ‘sense of value’ and ‘premium hand-feel’… The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one.” According to Lau, OnePlus 6’s glass back contains five printed layers of Nanotech Coating, which the company claims is a first in the smartphone industry.

OnePlus has been slowly revealing all the secrets of the OnePlus 6. Among the known features of this smartphone, the OnePlus 6 will have an iPhone X-notch on the top of the phone, and will run Snapdragon 845. Alongside an 8GB RAM option, OnePlus users will also get 256GB of internal storage. The 256GB storage option will be a first among OnePlus phones. With its all-glass body and water resistant design, the OnePlus 6 will also support wireless charging, while offering a dual-rear camera setup.

As a promotional offer, OnePlus had announced a partnership with Marvel, under which it is expected to bring out an Avengers: Infinity War -themed OnePlus 6 variant. OnePlus has also tied up with Disney, and is offering 6000 complimentary tickets of Avengers: Infinity War from 10am on April 26. OnePlus 6 is expected to start from Yuan 3299 (Rs 34,183 approx) for its 6GB RAM variant, though in India

