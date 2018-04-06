OnePlus 6 to have iPhone X-like gestures and alert slider, reveal new teasers

OnePlus 6 launches in May-June time period and the company has now posted two new teaser videos. (Image source: Evan Blass/Twitter) OnePlus 6 launches in May-June time period and the company has now posted two new teaser videos. (Image source: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus 6 is due to launch soon, and the company has already confirmed some crucial features about the upcoming device. OnePlus 6 will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and there will be an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, which will be the first from the company. So far OnePlus has limited the storage to 128GB on the previous versions of its flagships.

OnePlus has now shared two new teaser videos with details about some UI features on the OnePlus 6 smartphone. OnePlus 6 will have gestures for users to navigate the device and based on the video, it looks like users will be able to swipe up and down on the device for the same. OnePlus 6 will continue with the 18:9 aspect ratio display with no home button on the front.

Another OnePlus 6 teaser video talks about the Alert Slider, though this is something we have seen on previous OnePlus smartphones. OnePlus devices have had a dedicated notifications slider button on the side, where users can keep the phone at different modes, including DND, Silent, etc.

OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in the May-June timeline, though the company has not yet sent out invites confirming an event. OnePlus 6 will sport a 6-inch display with a notch on the front, according to the company. The notch on the OnePlus 6 will house the front camera, and the company claims it will not hinder user experience and instead will result in more screen space.

OnePlus 6 specifications: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM, etc

Based on what we know so far, OnePlus 6 will continue with a 6-inch AMOLED full HD+ resolution display. The processor will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and there will likely be a 64GB and 128GB version along with the high-end 256GB variant. The camera specifications are expected to stay the same on the OnePlus 6, which will be 20MP+16MP, though there could be improvements for low-light performance.

OnePlus 6 will likely have a 3450 mAh battery and based on leaked images, it could sport a textured design on the back. The front camera will be 20MP. Report also say OnePlus 6 could also launch with a pair of wireless earbuds from the company. The phone will run Android 8.1 with OxygenOS on top. OnePlus has said it will let users black out the notch while they are playing games, etc in landscape mode.

