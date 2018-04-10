OnePlus 6 front panel leaked on China’s Weibo: Here’s what the notch looks like

OnePlus 6 front panel leaked on China’s Weibo, gives a first look at this phone. OnePlus 6 front panel leaked on China’s Weibo, gives a first look at this phone.

OnePlus 6 is due to launch soon, and now the front panel of the device has been leaked on China’s Weibo website. The front panel shows the OnePlus 6 display, the notch on the front. The leaked image also has a DxOMark logo on top, which indicates the phone’s camera is probably already under review by the site. DxOMark is known for testing smartphone cameras and ranking them.

The latest OnePlus 6 comes after renders were shared on Weibo, which showed a blue-coloured variant of the OnePlus flagship phone. OnePlus has already confirmed the phone will come with an edge-to-edge display as well as notch on the front.

The latest leaked image from Weibo shows the notch will house the selfie camera, which was expected, along with the LED notification light as well as the earpiece. The bottom is present, and again the company had confirmed the phone will have a chin. There is a top bezel as well, though quite thin. It looks like despite the notch implementation, OnePlus is not doing away with the top bezel entirely.

OnePlus 6: Expected price in India, Specifications

OnePlus 6 prices for various markets, including India have been leaked as well. According to a website called TrueTech, OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 33,999 to Rs 36,999 for the base variant. The most expensive OnePlus 6 Premium variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will have a price range around Rs 44,999 to Rs 48,999, according to the report. OnePlus 6 is supposed to launch in three variants.

The company has already confirmed the OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for the high-end variant. There will be a base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version as well.

The rear camera is expected to remain the same at 16MP+20MP, though this time it could be vertically stacked instead of the horizontal placement from last year. OnePlus 6 is also expected to come with a 3450 mAh battery with Dash Charging. Wireless charging support is unlikely. OnePlus has also confirmed the phone will have an alert slider and gestures for navigation like the iPhone X.

