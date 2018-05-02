OnePlus 6 launch: Exclusive early sale pop-ups in India from May 21, 22

OnePlus 6 exclusive presale pop-ups in India on May 21, 22. Users will be able to buy the phone in select Indian cities ahead of the open sale. OnePlus 6 exclusive presale pop-ups in India on May 21, 22. Users will be able to buy the phone in select Indian cities ahead of the open sale.

OnePlus 6 is due to launch on May 16 globally and May 17 in India. The company has now revealed it will have pop-ups in select cites in India for an early sale on May 21 and 22. Users will be able to purchase OnePluse 6 ahead of the official sales. These exclusive ‘presale’ popups for the OnePlus 6 will take place in eight cities in India, which are Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

According to an official statement from OnePlus, it will also hold global pop-ups in the cities of New York, London, Paris, Milan and Beijing. The sale on May 21 will take place ahead of the general open sales. OnePlus 6 will launch in India on May 17 officially, and the smartphone will be Amazon exclusive in the market as the company has already revealed.

“Since the OnePlus 2, we’ve held pop-ups for our new product launches in cities around the world, with hundreds of people turning up every time at each of them. It’s incredible to experience the passion and the excitement of our community during pop-ups, it’s a real celebration. I am very thankful for all of their support and the motivation they bring to us,” said OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei in a press statement.

At these pop-up events, stock of the OnePlus 6 will be limited, says the company. OnePlus will also offer other accessories, goodies from the brand to those who go to these pop-up events to purchase the phone. In India, the OnePlus 6 pop-ups will take place between 3:30PM to 8PM on May 21, and between 11AM to 7PM on May 22.

The OnePlus 6 image that was shared by the company, which indicates a new position for the alert slider. The OnePlus 6 image that was shared by the company, which indicates a new position for the alert slider.

The location for the OnePlus pop-ups are: High Street Phoenix in Mumbai, Phoenix MarketCity in the city of Pune, The Forum Vijaya in Chennai, The Forum Sujana in Hyderabad, DLF Place Saket in New Delhi, South City Mall in Kolkata, Gulmohar Park Mall in Ahmedabad. Finally for Bengaluru, the pop-up will take place at the OnePlus Experience Store on Brigade Road.

For the actual launch of the OnePlus 6, which takes place on May 17, OnePlus is hosting an event at NSCI at Dome in Mumbai. OnePlus is also selling entry vouchers to attend the launch event of its new flagship phone like it did last time. These will be available via oneplus.in from 10:00 am IST on Tuesday, May 8 2018. Fans who attend the launch event will get a gift hamper, which will also include exclusive Marvel Avengers merchandise.

OnePlus 6 will sport a glass design on the front and back, and will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. There will be a high-end variant with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage on board as well. The smartphone will have a notch on the front of the display. Users who wish to buy the phone online can register on the Amazon India page.

