OnePlus 6 launches soon: Glass back to Snapdragon 845 SoC, here’s what is confirmed

OnePlus 6, the company’s next-generation flagship, will be made official in May. Ahead of launch, the Chinese startup has confirmed several details, including a notch on top of screen, glass body design, Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and more. OnePlus has also hinted at water resistance for OnePlus 6 and iPhone X-like gestures. The successor to OnePlus 5T will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual rear cameras. OnePlus 6 will mark a design change from the all metal OnePlus 5 to a glass front and back on the new phone.

OnePlus 6 will be Amazon exclusive in India and the price could start at around Rs 34,000 for the base storage model. The price of higher-end variant or OnePlus 6 Premium could go up to Rs 49,000, making it the most expensive OnePlus phone yet. Though several rumours and leaks have also given out features of OnePlus 6, we enlist for you everything that has officially been confirmed by OnePlus for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6: All glass design

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed in a company forum post that OnePlus 6 will sport a glass back and an all-glass design. The smartphone will continue with horizon line and curved design from previous variants. The all-glass design could also mean wireless charging support, though OnePlus is yet to confirm the feature. Notably, this is the first time OnePlus will be using glass design on its smartphone and Lau says the company tested over 70 glass prototypes before “selecting the best one”. OnePlus 6 back cover will come with five layers of Nanotech coating, instead of three.

“The advantages of glass over metal are manifold: glass communicates a transparent, bright, and pure feeling. The way glass transforms under different lighting is a particularly important challenge—the OnePlus design team tested over 70 glass prototypes before selecting the best one,” read Lau’s post.

OnePlus 6: Notch on the front

The dimensions of notch will be 19.616mm x 7.687mm on top of OnePlus 6 screen, which is expected to measure 6.28-inch.

OnePlus 6 will feature a notch on top of display, which was confirmed by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei as well as CEO Pete Lau. The idea with the notch is to give users more viewable space on the display and the company also claims to have achieved a higher screen-to-body ratio. According to a detailed blog post by the OnePlus CEO, more than 1000 apps on Google Play Store have already been tested for compatibility with notch. Meanwhile, the OxygenOS has been optimised to work with the notch design so that the notifications do not get cut off.

The dimensions of notch will be 19.616mm x 7.687mm on top of OnePlus 6 screen, which is expected to measure 6.28-inches. The notch, which will contain the front camera and sensor, is also supposed to help with the right angle of selfies as well as speed of Face Unlock feature. The company will allow users to “black out the sides of the notch when in landscape mode.”

OnePlus 6: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 8GB RAM+256GB storage option

OnePlus has confirmed in an official teaser video that OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor. The information does not come as a surprise as most flagship smartphones of 2018 ship with the latest mobile platform. In a teaser video, the company also revealed that OnePlus 6 will also have a 256GB storage variant, a first for the brand and it will likely be called OnePlus 6 Premium. The 256GB storage space will be coupled with 8GB of onboard RAM. So far, the maximum storage space offered on OnePlus devices is 128GB.

OnePlus 6: Water-resistance

OnePlus hinted its upcoming flagship could launch with water resistance, in a teaser video posted on Twitter. “Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we,” OnePlus’ Tweet read, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know whether OnePlus 6 will come with IP68 rating like the Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S8 series or IP67 rating like the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 7 series, etc.

Water and dust resistance has long been anticipated on OnePlus phones as most flagships in the market offer the feature. It was expected for OnePlus 5T as well, though that did not happen. Now it looks like OnePlus will finally include water and dust resistance on the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 will be Amazon exclusive in India and the e-commerce site already has a 'Coming Soon' page live for the smartphone.

OnePlus 6: Alert slider, gestures, a 3.5 mm headset jack



OnePlus 6 will retain a 3.5mm headset jack, the company’s proprietary alert slider as well as gestures on OnePlus 6. The company posted several teaser videos from its official Twitter handle to confirm the features. We have seen the Alert Slider button on previous OnePlus phones as well and it lets users switch to DND, silent, etc modes seamlessly. Gestures has also been already introduced by OnePlus, though OnePlus 6 could come with some new ones. Finally, OnePlus is not yet giving up on a 3.5mm headset jack in favour of a USB Type-C port as seen on Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2 and Samsung S9.

OnePlus 6: Avengers: Infinity War partnership

OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War edition is expected as well. OnePlus accidentally posted a video on its official Facebook page dropping hints on the new variant, though it has since been taken down. OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War should not come as a surprise as OnePlus, has announced a movie edition of its smartphone in the past as well – the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition. This time around, OnePlus is giving away 6,000 movie tickets of Avengers: Infinity War in India.

OnePlus 6: Amazon exclusive

OnePlus 6 will be Amazon exclusive in India and the e-commerce site already has a ‘Coming Soon’ page live for the smartphone. It does not reveal much about the upcoming device, and features an official teaser video. Users can also click on ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when OnePlus 6 becomes available.

