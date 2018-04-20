OnePlus 6 concept video posted online: Is this how the phone will look?

OnePlus 6 has been showcased in black, white, silver and red colour options, though a blue colour variant is also expected. OnePlus 6 has been showcased in black, white, silver and red colour options, though a blue colour variant is also expected.

OnePlus 6 will be made official soon. Ahead of the launch, several leaks have surfaced online giving out details of the upcoming smartphone. OnePlus itself has confirmed things like notch at top of display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, 256GB storage option, and more for OnePlus 6. The company also hinted at water and dust resistance on its next flagship device. Now Phone Industry has posted a mockup concept video revealing what OnePlus 6 may look like. The smartphone has been showcased in black, white, silver and red colour options, though a blue colour variant is also expected.

OnePlus 6 concept video reveals a USB Type-C port, along with a 3.5 mm headset jack and speaker grill at the bottom. A redesigned alert slider (with red colour base) will be present on the left above the volume rocker keys, while the power button could be placed on the right. Going by the video, OnePlus 6 will support wireless charging technology and come bundled with a wireless charger. OnePlus 6 will have a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with dual LED flash. OnePlus 6 could have a redesigned rectangular rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. OnePlus 5, 5T and more phones feature a circular fingerprint sensors for its devices.

A notch on top of display for OnePlus 6 has already been confirmed by the company. The mockup video showcases users will be able to hide the notch to enjoy an edge-to-edge display. The company has said that users will be able to black out the notch during gameplay, etc. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.28-inch AMOLED display (2280 x 1080 pixels), which is slightly bigger than 6.01-inch screen on its predecessor OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 could be the first smartphone from the company to come with water and dust resistance, something that OnePlus recently hinted in a teaser.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and there will a 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant as well. Notably, 256GB storage is the highest that OnePlus has ever offered on its smartphones. Additionally, OnePlus 6 could also launch with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage. The camera configuration is expected to remain the same as OnePlus 5t, which is 20MP+16MP rear sensors, though OnePlus could introduce software enhancements.

Just like other OnePlus smartphones, OnePlus will also support the company’s Dash Charge technology for fast charging. As for pricing, OnePlus 6 base model could start at Rs 33,999, going up all the way to Rs 48,999 in India. The phone will be Amazon exclusive in India.

