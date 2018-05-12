OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Samsung S9, Pixel 2 camera shots compared in new OnePlus teaser

On its website, OnePlus has posted three set of photos, in addition to architecture photos, which have apparently been taken using OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Samsung S9 and Pixel 2. On its website, OnePlus has posted three set of photos, in addition to architecture photos, which have apparently been taken using OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Samsung S9 and Pixel 2.

OnePlus 6 will make official debut globally on May 16 in London. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has put out a Tweet with a set of four architecture images clicked using OnePlus 6, Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9 and Google Pixel 2. All users need to do is match the shots to the phones by replying to the Tweet. “The #OnePlus6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone?” the Tweet reads. The Twitter teaser is a part of OnePlus’ ‘Blind Test’ contest which gives users a chance to win the upcoming flagship. The contest is live on the OnePlus official site.

On its website, the company has posted three set of photos, in addition to architecture photos, which have apparently been taken using OnePlus 6, iPhone X, Samsung S9 and Pixel 2. Here, people can vote for the best photo to get a chance to participate in a lucky draw contest by OnePlus. The company has put out low-light samples, low-light Portrait as well as outdoor Portrait in daylight. OnePlus 6 Blind Test contest will be held till May 14. Do note that users will have to share the contest link on social media platforms to invite their friends. When users’ friends vote, they get 1+ invite friend and top three on the leaderboard will win a OnePlus 6 unit each.

Also Read: OnePlus CEO posts first selfie taken using OnePlus 6 with Amitabh Bachchan

OnePlus 6 India launch will take place on May 17 and the phone will be Amazon exclusive. Several key features and specifications of the upcoming phone have already been confirmed by OnePlus, though the company has not officially revealed details on camera yet. The phone will mark a desig change from its predecessor OnePlus 5T which sports a metal unibody design. OnePlus’ phone will have an an-glass design and a glass back, with vertically aligned dual rear cameras. The dual cameras on Oneplus 5T are horizontally stacked.

The #OnePlus6 Dual Camera takes on the iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9, and Google Pixel 2. Can you match the shot to the phone? http://t.co/5TPq08B71n pic.twitter.com/1zj3CeWAgV — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 11, 2018

OnePlus 6 is said to come with a 6.28-inch screen size, which is larger than 6.01-inch on OnePlus 5T. It will sport an iPhone X-like notch on top of edge-to-edge display and vertically stacked dual rear cameras. ne will be Amazon exclusive in India and pricing could start at around Rs 36,999 for the base storage model.

OnePlus 6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with multiple storage configurations. An 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant has been confirmed by the company. We also expect the phone to launch with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. OnePlus 6 could support wireless charging and it will be water resistance. Other features include new iPhone X-like gestures, a 3.5 mm headset jack, support for super slow motion videos at 960 fps, and more.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd