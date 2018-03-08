OnePlus 6 AnTuTu benchmark scores leaked, will feature 19:9 display

OnePlus 6 scores 276510 – one of the highest among Android smartphones – confirming the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of OnePlus 5T) OnePlus 6 scores 276510 – one of the highest among Android smartphones – confirming the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor. (Image of OnePlus 5T)

OnePlus 6, which is the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone is expected to become official towards the end of June. Ahead of the launch, several leaks revealing design and specifications of OnePlus 6 have surfaced online. The latest comes courtesy of Android Central, which has put out a screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark score of OnePlus 6 smartphone, which is codenamed A6000. If one goes by the screenshot, OnePlus 6 scores 276510 – one of the highest among Android smartphones – confirming the phone will come with the latest Snapdragon 845 processor.

OnePlus 6 was previously leaked in a set of hands-on pictures on Chinese ITHome, revealing an iPhone X-like notch above the display, along with a glass front and back design. The notch on the OnePlus 6 will most likely have the front camera lens and earpiece, though it could also feature an advanced facial recognition system.

OnePlus 6 could retain the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor that we saw on the OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 is said to launch with an aspect ratio of 19:9 for the display, which is slightly taller than 18:9 aspect ratio on its predecessor. The dual cameras in OnePlus 6 will be aligned vertically. OnePlus 6 is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo and it could come with 6GB RAM. We’ll have to wait for an official launch to know more specifications of the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 won’t be the first Android smartphone to feature an iPhone X-style notch on top of the display. In fact, Asus announced its new Zenfone 5Z with the feature at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona last month. Meanwhile, LG G7, which is slated to launch in June, is also rumoured to mimic the design language of Apple iPhone X, with a notch above its Full View display.

