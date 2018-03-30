OnePlus 6 and the notch on the front: CEO Pete Lau has some answers

OnePlus 6 and the controversial notch: Company CEO Pete Lau explains the reasons behind it. OnePlus 6 and the controversial notch: Company CEO Pete Lau explains the reasons behind it.

OnePlus 6 will sport a notch on the front, is what co-founder Carl Pei had confirmed in an interaction with The Verge. The OnePlus co-founder has also tweeted saying that users will have to learn to love the notch, but clearly that’s not the case. The notch or the front cut-out on the display of the phone, where the camera is typically encased, has divided opinion among the tech fraternity.

To be fair, OnePlus is not the only company adopting a ‘notch’ design. Apple iPhone X popularised it, and we’ve seen Android manufacturers follow suite within months. There’s the newly launched Honor P20 Pro and P20, the Oppo F7 in India, R15 in China, Vivo V9 in India to name a few phones with a notch on the front. Still, there are many who think the notch on the edge-to-edge display is ugly and ruins the symmetry of the device.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has written a detailed post explaining the decision to incorporate a notch on the upcoming OnePlus 6 in light of the “fiery debate” this decision has sparked. According to Lau’s blogpost, the idea was to “maximize the use of the space” on the display, which is freed up as smartphone components get smaller and with use of reduced bezels.

He wrote, “It’s easy to get caught up in a debate on aesthetics, but to us this decision was simply about pursuing optimal phone design. Being able to offer more screen without compromising on size or performance is a great benefit. That said, we wanted to offer the biggest display possible without compromising on hardware, which is why we opted for the notch design.”

He also argues that moving the camera elsewhere would affect the angle of photos, the speed and reliability of the Face Unlock feature. Plus using a smaller module on the front camera would have ruined the photo quality size. According to Lau, exploring a pop-up camera might sound interesting, but the technology has not yet reached a practical stage where it can be implemented on all phones.

The notch on the OnePlus 6 will occupy the following dimensions: 19.616mm by 7.687mm, and according to the company users will gain more viewable space. OnePlus CEO also said that the company needs to scale up production as they grow globally, and for this they will need “a display that is readily procurable” to keep up with demand. And since displays with notches are gaining popularity in the Android world, it will be easier for the company to get access to this.

OnePlus has also clarified some user questions regarding the notch. First, the company says the notch will not cut off notifications as they plan to optimise OxygenOS to work with the same. The company also says they have managed to get an increased screen-to-body ratio, thanks to the notch.

The company will also add a compatibility mode, where users will be able to “black out the sides of the notch when in landscape mode.” OnePlus says they have tested this compatibility mode with the 1000 most popular apps in the Play Store, and it works well. The company explained that the phone will have a chin, since the ribbon at the bottom of the display connects it to the internal hardware. Instead of reducing the chin, OnePlus reduced the size of the top bezel.

