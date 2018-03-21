OnePlus 6 and the iPhone X-like notch: Does Oppo R15 give a first glimpse?

OnePlus 6 and the iPhone X-like design: Oppo R15 gives us a first glimpse at the upcoming flagship and here is why. OnePlus 6 and the iPhone X-like design: Oppo R15 gives us a first glimpse at the upcoming flagship and here is why.

OnePlus 6 will not be coming to the market before the second quarter of 2018, but there’s already chatter about what the device will look like. Many believe OnePlus 6, the next flagship smartphone from the company, may look identical to the Oppo R15, which made its debut in China earlier this week. And going by past trends, there’s a good chance OnePlus 6 may mimic the design language of the Oppo R15.

Both OnePlus and Oppo (including Vivo) are owned by BBK Electronics. When one combines these three brands, the Chinese company is one of the top smartphone manufacturers in the world. All three smartphone companies are connected to each other in some way or the other, though they function independently on their own. In the past, we have seen their flagship smartphones look identical from a design perspective, even if the specifications are different. For instance, last year’s Oppo R11 and OnePlus 5 had an uncanny resemblance to each other. What about the Oppo R11S? It was a replica of the OnePlus 5T.

Now that the Oppo R15 has been launched, it is being speculated that the high-end smartphone will be rebranded as OnePlus 6. A slew of images showing the front and back of the OnePlus 6 have been leaked already – and they show a design similar to that of the Oppo R15. Even though OnePlus 6 has not been launched, it is likely to get the controversial “notch” design akin to the Oppo R15. You can also call the upcoming OnePlus 6 another Android clone of the iPhone X – Apple’s most hyped smartphone till date.

Leaked photos of the OnePlus 6 suggest it will have a notch above the display, albeit a bit smaller than iPhone X. OnePlus 6 is also expected to include a glass back, which will allow the device to have wireless charging support.

Oppo R15 also comes with a 6.28-inch OLED FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It has also got dual rear cameras (16MP+20MP), either MediaTek Helio P60 or Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM, 64 or 128GB storage, and a 3400mAh battery. However, OnePlus 6 will be completely different from inside. We’re expecting OnePlus 6 to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with either 6 or 8GB RAM and 64 or 128GB storage. Of course, OnePlus 6 will be running on the latest version of Oxygen OS, which is based on Google’s Android OS.

The question on everyone’s mind is, when will we see the launch of OnePlus 6. We do not know exactly when the device will hit the market, but it will likely be a May-June time period, similar to the previous year’s launches. Just to recall, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 made their debut in June. The OnePlus 2, on the other hand, was launched in July.

