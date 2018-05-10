OnePlus 6 Amazon e-Gift Cards to be available for Rs 1,000 during Fast AF sale

OnePlus 6 Amazon e-Gift Cards worth Rs 1,000 can be used to buy OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22. OnePlus 6 Amazon e-Gift Cards worth Rs 1,000 can be used to buy OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22.

OnePlus 6 can be reserved by customers in India ahead of official launch on May 17 in Mumbai. Those interested can pre-book the OnePlus 6 on Amazon during the ‘Fast AF (Fast and First)’ sale from May 13 to May 16 and avail pre-launch offers as well. OnePlus 6 Amazon e-Gift Cards worth Rs 1,000, which can be used to buy OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22, will be up for grabs during the sale. Users will need to purchase Rs 1,000 OnePlus 6 Amazon e-Gift Card to buy the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus 6 gift card can be redeemed to purchase OnePlus 6 on May 21 and May 22. Those who redeem the card will receive a complimentary cashback of Rs 1,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance. The cashback will be offered in addition to launch offers on the day of the sale. OnePlus 6 buyers will also receive an extended manufacturer warranty of three months over and above the existing one year warranty on the phone.

“In a yet another community first initiative, we are excited to introduce our first ever ‘Fast AF’ Sale that offers unparalleled benefits and an assured opportunity to be among the first few to own the latest OnePlus 6 globally,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India said in a press statement. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition will also be launched in India on May 17.

OnePlus 6 make global debut on May 16 in London. The flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which has been confirmed by the company. We can expect 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants as well. It is said to come with a 6.28-inch screen size, which is larger than 6.01-inch on OnePlus 5T. OnePlus 6 will sport an iPhone X-like notch on top of edge-to-edge display and vertically stacked dual rear cameras.

OnePlus 6 will mark a design change from a metal unibody design on its predecessor as the phone will sport an all-glass design complete with a glass back. Though not confirmed by the company yet, OnePlus 6 is speculated to come with wireless charging support. The phone will be water resistance as well. OnePlus has said it will not ditch a 3.5 mm headset jack on the OnePlus 6. The phone will be Amazon exclusive in India and pricing could start at around Rs 36,999 for the base storage model.

