OnePlus 6 ‘Always-On Display’ removed via official update due to ‘battery saving concerns’

OnePlus 6 ‘Always-On Display’ feature has been removed by the company citing battery drain issues. OnePlus recently rolled out a software update for OnePlus 6 which has removed this feature. “We have an official update from our Technical Team confirming that always on display on OnePlus 6 was removed due to battery saving concern,” reads OnePlus’ official statement.

The removal of ‘Always-On Display’ from OnePlus 6 was first spotted by a Reddit users who shared a screenshot of the feature before the update. OnePlus 6 users also took to OnePlus Forun to report the issue. In addition to ‘Always-On Display’, OnePlus 6 comes with the option of ‘Lift-Up Display’ which has not been disabled.

The ‘Always-On Display’ feature, available on smartphones such as Samsung S9, Google Pixel 2, etc lets users quickly glance at date, time, and more without having to lift or unlock the phone. While the feature should be useful for many, OnePlus has removed it from the OnePlus 6 due to battery saving concerns. Several users have demanded to be given a choice in terms of whether they want to use the feature even if it drains battery quickly.

“Whoever got the OnePlus 6 and roamed the settings before updating, probably noticed that there was an Always On Display option but it’s gone after the day 1 update. Turns out OnePlus removed it due to “battery concerns” but I would argue that just having the option won’t degrade the phone’s battery, let me choose if the battery sacrifice is worth it or not, after all the feature is ready but just disabled,” reads a Reddit post.

OnePlus 6 software update to remove the ‘Always-On Display’ option, also includes the May security patch, ability to disable notch, support for super slow-motion videos, and more. The OxygenOS 5.1.3 update has been rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) update, though users can check for it manually as well by opening ‘System Updates’ option on the Settings menu.

OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch display with a notch on top of the screen, and an all-glass design. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. OnePlus 6 is also available in 8GB RAM+128GB storage configuration, price for which is Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 comes with 16MP+20MP dual rear cameras with LED flash, 16MP selfie shooter, and more. The Portrait Mode is supported on both the front and rear cameras. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for OnePlus’ Dash Charge fast charging technology. The dual-SIM phone runs Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

