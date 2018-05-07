OnePlus 6 crosses 1 million registrations on Amazon; tickets for India launch event available from tomorrow

Amazon India has said that the OnePlus 6’s ‘Notify Me’ page is the fastest among smartphones to have reached 1 million ‘Notify Me’ registrations. Amazon India has said that the OnePlus 6’s ‘Notify Me’ page is the fastest among smartphones to have reached 1 million ‘Notify Me’ registrations.

The launch is still a few days away, but the OnePlus 6 has already become subject of great interest. Validating this, Amazon India has said that the OnePlus 6’s ‘Notify Me’ page is the fastest among smartphones to have reached 1 million registrations. The page had gone live on April 22, confirming that the upcoming OnePlus flagship, to start from a price of Rs 36,999, will also be an Amazon exclusive.

In addition, the OnePlus 6 launch event, set for May 17 in Mumbai, will also allow fans to have a hands-on experience of the phone. This has been made possible through tickets for the launch event, that will be available on the OnePlus India website from 10am on May 8. The launch venue, Mumbai’s NSCI grounds, will feature an experience zone for members of the OnePlus Community. Those who win tickets will also receive Marvel merchandise like a Marvel Avengers Cap and a Marvel Avengers T-shirt, alongside a OnePlus Notebook, OnePlus Tote Bag, Cash Cannon and a OnePlus Voucher worth Rs 999. The voucher can be availed exclusively on the OnePlus website while purchasing the OnePlus 6 or its accessories.

OnePlus has established many partnerships to promote the OnePlus 6. Among them, is the tie-up with Marvel Studios, that will make the company bring out a Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War OnePlus 6 Special edition phone. This variant will launch alongside the other OnePlus 6 models. It also maintained its association with Amazon, which said in a press statement that the OnePlus6 has been the fastest among OnePlus phone to have crossed a million registrations. As part of this partnership, Amazon Prime users will get an early access sale from May 21. In addition, OnePlus has also tied up with HDFC Bank’s Smart Buy offers, that had also listed the OnePlus 6’s starting price on its website.

Besides the partnerships, OnePlus has planned ‘pre-sale’ pop-ups across eight Indian cities, that include Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. These pop-up will be held between 3:30pm to 8pm on May 21, and between 11am to 7pm on May 22.

Globally, the OnePlus 6 will be launched on May 16 at an event in London. Successive leaks have confirmed most features of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. The OnePlus 6 will feature a 6.28-inch display with a notch on top, and have a glass front and back. To be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, it will feature in three storage configurations: 6GB RAM+64GB internal memory, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The OnePlus 6 will also ditch the home button, and have on-screen navigation buttons instead. In addition, it will also receive Alter Sliders and gestures. This smartphone will be certified water and dust resistant, a first among OnePlus devices. It will also have 16MP and 20MP sensors on the rear camera.

