OnePlus 5T’s open beta with Android Oreo coming soon, says company

OnePlus 5T, the new variant of OnePlus 5, will soon get Android Oreo as the company plans to open up beta testing for the phone. Currently OnePlus is slowly rolling out the stable version of the Android Oreo update with OxygenOS 5.0 on the original OnePlus 5. The company has also rolled out the latest Android Oreo 8.0 software for the older OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.

Coming to the OnePlus 5T, it was the OnePlus Germany account which confirmed news of the open beta testing. The tweet (translated from German) reads, “Christmas is over, but we still have a gift for you! ;) How about’s with the open beta for Android Oreo on the #OnePlus5T!”

The OnePlus 5 update with Android Oreo brought a host of new features, including optimizations on the OnePlus launcher, new UI for the camera app and improved optimizations for photo quality. OnePlus also added beauty effect for Portrait Mode on the OnePlus 5 with Oreo update. The update is still incremental and not all OnePlus 5 users will see it on their smartphones. The broader roll out for Android Oreo will take place over the next couple of days.

When it comes to the major points of difference between OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, it is the bigger, edge-to-edge display. OnePlus 5T sports a 6.01-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, though this has a 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch display with 1080 pixels resolution, and both are AMOLED screens. OnePlus 5T also comes with a facial recognition feature and there’s no home button on the front, though the fingerprint scanner is now at the back of the device.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has also said the OnePlus 5 will also get the facial recognition feature. The company is relying on software to power this, rather than adding new hardware to the front. OnePlus 5T has the same price as the OnePlus 5 in India. OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 32,999 while the 8GB RAM and 128GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus also launched a Star Wars Edition for OnePlus 5T in India recently, which is priced at Rs 38,999.

