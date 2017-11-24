OnePlus 5T’s camera to get improvements for low-light photos, selfies

OnePlus 5T’s camera will get updates to improve the selfie camera and low-light photography. OnePlus 5T’s camera will get updates to improve the selfie camera and low-light photography.

OnePlus 5T might have been the fastest selling product from the company so far, but it looks like there will be some improvements coming soon. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei wrote on the forum saying the team was working on updates to the OnePlus 5T camera. He also confirmed the device was their fastest selling product till date, though no numbers have been announced by the company.

Pei wrote in the post sales for OnePlus 5T have exceeded previous records. The OnePlus 5T is on open sale today on Amazon India, though officially the sale is supposed to start from November 28. OnePlus 5T had an early access sale on November 21, a few days after the smartphone was launched. Coming to the camera, Pei confirmed they will make some tweaks to the overall experience.

The OnePlus co-founder said they have seen a lot of praise around the new screen, build quality and Dash Charge features. But based on the feedback they are getting from the community and media, they will be making some tweaks to the camera.

OnePlus’ team is working on improving the camera in OnePlus 5T in three core areas: Low-light photography and details, selfies and natural exposure and the fact that Beautification mode is on by default in some markets. OnePlus will start testing these improvements with a private group starting next week. The final update will roll out to most users in early December.

OnePlus 5T is on open sale on Amazon India and the price is the same as the original OnePlus 5, even though this sports a bigger 6-inch Full HD + resolution display (2160 x 1080p). OnePlus 5T has an edge-to-edge display with reduced bezels on the top and bottom, and there is no home button on the front. OnePlus 5T has the fingerprint scanner on the back and there is a Face Unlock feature as well, which is driven primarily by software.

For the camera, OnePlus 5T has the same 16MP+20MP lens combination though both the telephoto and wide angle lens have a f/1.7 aperture this time for better photos in low-light. OnePlus 5T is priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage version will cost Rs 37,999.

