OnePlus 5T won’t feature wireless charging support, confirms CEO

OnePlus 5T will stick to Dash charging and not wireless charging . (Image credit: OnePlus) OnePlus 5T will stick to Dash charging and not wireless charging . (Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus 5T isn’t getting the wireless charging technology support, confirms CEO Pete Lau. Although the company has admitted that wireless charging has matured over the last few years, but the upcoming OnePlus 5T will ship without the said technology. Instead, Lau touts OnePlus’ own Dash wired charging technology as the preferred choice.

In a blog post, Lau mentions two reasons why its proprietary Dash charging solution is superior to wireless charging. According to the executive, Dash charge can produce 20 watts of power, giving a day’s power in half n hour. In contrast, some of the best wireless charging pads market a support of 15 watts of power, but that’s only if you position your phone correctly. Lau goes onto say that its Dash charge technology gives enough power that will last a day on a single charge. Plus, Dash charge stays cool and power efficient as well. In case of wireless charging, given present-day infrastructures, wireless charging can be more annoyance than freedom.

Still, that does raise the question why the company didn’t add wireless charging in the OnePlus 5T. Nevertheless, the company will consider adding the feature “when the time is right”. “We considered bringing this technology onboard, but we chose not to. Because it comes down to whether the solution actually brings a better experience,” Lau asserted in the post.

The buzz has been strong concerning the arrival of the OnePlus 5T. The phone is likely to be a slightly better than the existing OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year. The biggest upgrade to the OnePlus 5T is the display, which is said to be a 6-inch FHD+ one with an 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s a chance to see an upgraded dual-camera system and an improved battery on board. Though the specifications are likely to remain unchanged, featuring a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage.

The Chinese company has already announced that the OnePlus 5T will launch on November 16 in Brooklyn, New York. The event starts at 11 am EST (Eastern Standard Time), which is 21:30 hours IST. The company plans to have a live launch event at PVR Chanakya Puri in Delhi at the same time. The premium phone is likely to cost the same as the OnePlus 5.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd