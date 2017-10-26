OnePlus 5T with bezel-less display to launch after November 20: Report

Rumours of the upcoming OnePlus 5T, an unconfirmed upgrade over the company’s current flagship OnePlus 5, are making headlines these days. (File Photo) Rumours of the upcoming OnePlus 5T, an unconfirmed upgrade over the company’s current flagship OnePlus 5, are making headlines these days. (File Photo)

Rumours of the upcoming OnePlus 5T, an unconfirmed upgrade over the company’s current flagship OnePlus 5, are making headlines these days. Now, a renowned tipster Evan blass aka @evleaks has dropped some hints with regards to its release timeline ahead of official confirmation.

Blass quoted someone close to the company claiming that OnePlus is working on an 18:9 edge-to-edge display. He later quoted another source claiming that upcoming OnePlus flagship can be expected sometime after November 20.

Blass’ revelation comes right after a mysterious OnePlus handset bearing the model number A5010 reportedly emerged on a benchmarking website AnTuTu. As claimed to have spotted by GizChina.it, the listing allegedly revealed some technical features and specifications like a 6-inch screen featuring 2,160 x 1080 pixels resolution and Android Oreo.

The device is expected to feature 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. None of these details are confirmed at the time of writing this, though. In other news, OnePlus 5T is also up for pre-order at $549 (approximately Rs 35,600) on an e-tailer website Oppomart. According to the listing, OnePlus 5T packs Qualcomm’s top of the line Snapdragon 835 SoC under the hood and houses a 20MP+ 16MP rear dual-camera.

Some other details revealed by Oppomart suggests that OnePlus 5T would also offer 2.5D glass and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection up front. Some of the previous rumours point out that OnePlus 5T is likely to flaunt an aluminium frame with the bottom-firing speakers. The placement of a fingerprint scanner is expected to be different this time around, though.

