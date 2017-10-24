OnePlus 5T with bezel-less display leaked in new images, to launch in November

OnePlus 5T showcasing a full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and no home button on the front was previously leaked by SlashLeaks on their Twitter. (Image credit: SlashLeaks) OnePlus 5T showcasing a full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and no home button on the front was previously leaked by SlashLeaks on their Twitter. (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new smartphone called OnePlus 5T in November, according to a report in Android Authority. The website put out leaked renders of the upcoming device as well, though as with all leaks, it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. It looks like the new smartphone will be a mid-cycle upgrade to OnePlus 5, but come with prominent design changes.

For starters, OnePlus 5T will sport a bezel-less or edge-to-edge display, a feature that has become common with most flagship smartphones. Bezels on the sides have almost been removed, and the smartphone could come with an 18:9 aspect ratio or Full display. Further, OnePlus 5T could ditch the front-facing fingerprint sensor.

Previous image leaks on Chinese social networking site Weibo have hinted that fingerprint scanner could be present at the back below the rear camera lens. OnePlus 5T could come with the same metal frames and speaker grille at the bottom like we saw on OnePlus 5.

OnePlus 5T showcasing a full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and no home button on the front was previously leaked by SlashLeaks on their Twitter. The smartphone is rumoured to sport a 6-inches screen size, and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. Other reports have claimed OnePlus 5T could just come with some minor hardware changes like added water, dust resistance to the phone.

To recall, OnePlus 3T was launched in December in India and came with an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor over the 820 processor on the original OnePlus 3. It also had an improved front camera, which was bumped up to 16MP. We’ll have to see what trend the company follows this year.

