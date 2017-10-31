OnePlus 5T with bezel-less display, 2.5D curved glass design leaked in new image

OnePlus 5T could have a 2.5D curved glass design and an edge-to-edge display. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter) OnePlus 5T could have a 2.5D curved glass design and an edge-to-edge display. (Image: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus 5T, which is a mid-cycle upgrade to company’s flagship OnePlus 5 smartphone, is expected to launch on November 16. We’ve come to know quite a few things about the upcoming device thanks to leaks. Now a new image render posted by tipster Evan Blass on Twitter reveals that OnePlus 5T could have a 2.5D curved glass design and an edge-to-edge display. “Top-half of OnePlus 5T (2.5t? Ha),” Blass wrote in a tweet.

OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed the phone yet. Previously, OnePlus 5T’s alleged hands-on images were leaked on China’s social media platform Weibo, suggesting the phone will feature an 18:9 aspect ratio display and will loose the home button. Further, OnePlus 5T will most likely feature a display resolution of 2160 x 1920 pixels. The smartphone could even come with a dual rear camera setup like we saw on OnePlus 5.

Ahead of the launch, a pre-order page of phone along with its images, list of specifications and an estimated delivery appeared on China’s Oppo Mart. OnePlus 5T is seen to be having extremely thin bezels on the sides. According to the site, the successor to OnePlus 5 will be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor and it will feature a 6-inch QHD Full HD+ display. The shipping is expected to start by the end of November.

Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has tweeted camera sample, which is expected to be taken using OnePlus 5T. However, the OnePlus co-founder has not explicitly mentioned OnePlus 5T in his tweet. “Cool photo, must have come from a great camera,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pete Lau, CEO and co-founder of OnePlus, tweeted a camera sample as well, showing a great detail in low-light. Along with the image, he said “Impressive photo. Must be a great camera”, hinting that the camera shot was taken from the OnePlus 5T.

