OnePlus 5T with a big, full screen display leaked in new image

OnePlus 5T has been leaked in a new image online. (Image credit: SlashLeaks) OnePlus 5T has been leaked in a new image online. (Image credit: SlashLeaks)

OnePlus 5T could be the next device from the company, and now another image of the device has leaked online showcasing a full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and no home button on the front. SlashLeaks has posted the leaked image of the OnePlus 5T on their Twitter account, though as with all leaks, it needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. Even with the OnePlus 5 launch, we saw various leaks take place, all claiming to showcase what the device’s final look.

Reports have claimed the Chinese tech start-up will launch OnePlus 5T as early as November and the new OnePlus 5 models are already out of stock in the US. If the OnePlus 5T does come with a 18:9 display which is rumoured to be 6-inches in size, this will mark a drastic design change. Some reports have claimed this might just be the OnePlus 6 smartphone, though this would be a very early release for the new phone.

According to the GizmoChina, which had included details of the upcoming OnePlus 5T, the phone might have 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and reduced bezels on the side. Other reports have claimed OnePlus 5T could just come with some minor hardware changes like added water, dust resistance to the phone.

Last year, OnePlus 3T was launched in December in India and came with an improved Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor over the 820 processor on the original OnePlus 3. It also had an improved front camera, which was bumped up to 16MP. We’ll have to see what trend the company follows this year and whether it will simply introduce a new colour variant for the OnePlus 5 series.

OnePlus has yet to confirm its plans to launch a new flagship, though according to reports, OnePlus 6 might be launching as early as February 2018, and not the summer of 2018 as has been the case with previous launches. OnePlus 5T if it does sport a different full vision display, will mark a major design change for a mid-cycle upgrade.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd