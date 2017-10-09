OnePlus 5T with 6-inch 18:9 display to launch in November: Report

OnePlus 5T launch could happen in November, featuring an all-new design. (Image of OnePlus 5 for representation) OnePlus 5T launch could happen in November, featuring an all-new design. (Image of OnePlus 5 for representation)

There has been much speculation about OnePlus potentially skipping the OnePlus 5T in favor of the OnePlus 6. Now, a new report claims that OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 5 as early as November.

According to a report from GizmoChina, OnePlus 5T will be drastically different from the OnePlus 5, the company’s current generation flagship smartphone. The report claims the OnePlus 5T will feature a 6-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. OnePlus has trimmed down the OnePlus 5T’s bezels to help keep it relatively compact without increasing the footprint of the smartphone.

The publication has even shared a render that shows the OnePlus 5T with slim bezels. Popular flagship smartphones like Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and S8, LG V30, Google Pixel 2 XL, and Micromax Canvas Infinity all have opted for a bezel-less design. So it isn’t shocking to see OnePlus following the current bezel-less trend with the upcoming OnePlus 5T.

The flagship smartphone recently went out-of- stock in the US and UK earlier last week, hinting at the imminent launch of a new phone. In June last year, OnePlus 3 was launched with a Snapdragon 820 processor. But then in November that same year, OnePlus 3T was launched with an upgraded processor. However, during the year the OnePlus 3T was unveiled to take advantage of a new processor: Snapdragon 821. We have not seen the arrival of the upgraded Snapdragon 836 processor until now, so that makes it rather tough to see the launch of a new flagship from OnePlus.

At the moment, it’s hard to predict what the new phone will be called. OnePlus has yet to confirm its plans to launch a new flagship. If we go by the company’s history, it’s safe to bet that the launch of a new flagship will happen in summer 2018.

