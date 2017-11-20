OnePlus 5T vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: Price, specifications, and features

OnePlus 5T vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: Which Android flagship should you get? OnePlus 5T vs Samsung Galaxy S8+ vs Google Pixel 2 XL: Which Android flagship should you get?

OnePlus 5T has been finally launched, the company’s second flagship of 2017. The high-end smartphone offers similar hardware to the original OnePlus 5, but it brings with it an 18:9 display and improved camera. That puts the OnePlus 5T in the same bracket as the Galaxy S8+ and Pixel 2 XL.

OnePlus 5T will go on sale in India on November 21 via Amazon India, while the other phones are already available in the market. But which is the best? Let’s compare all three phones to know the key differences between the OnePlus 5T, Galaxy S8+ and Pixel 2 XL.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Design

OnePlus 5T uses a metal bodied design, with a curved back and rounded corners. You’ll also notice a horizontally-aligned dual cameras on the back and a round fingerprint scanner for added security. The front of the phone is dominated by the screen with slim bezels above and bottom. The device measures 156 x 75 x 7.3 mm and weighs 162 grams. The phone doesn’t have an IP67 water-and-dust-resistant rating, unfortunately.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ appears to be an expensive looking smartphone, thanks to a metal and glass exteriors. In fact, it is one of the best looking smartphone available in the market today. A speaker, USB Type-C port, and a headphone jack sits on the bottom the phone, while a fingerprint scanner lies next to the camera module on the rear. The device measures 159.5 x 73.4 x 8.1 mm and weighs 173 grams. Samsung Galaxy S8+ is IP68 rated that makes it water-and dust resistant.

Google Pixel 2 XL has an aluminum back – and the glass panel at the top. The phone looks understand and it may appeal to limited people. Like the OnePlus 5T and Galaxy S8+, Google Pixel 2 XL has a fingerprint scanner placed on the back side. Pixel 2 XL is also IP67 rated for water -and-dust resistant, so it can handle a dunk in three feet of water for 30 minutes. Google Pixel 2 XL measures 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175 grams.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Display

OnePlus 5T has got a large 6-inch 18:9 with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 (FHD+), resulting in a pixel density of 401 ppi. The company opts for an optic AMOLED panel, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. It doesn’t include Mobile HDR support

Samsung Galaxy S8+sports a 6.2-inch 18:5:9 display with a resolution of 2960 x 1440 (QHD), resulting in a pixel density of 529 ppi. Samsung uses a super AMOLED panel , which is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Yes, it does include Mobile HDR support.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ runs TouchWiz, Samsung’s preparatory layer on top of Samsung Galaxy S8+ runs TouchWiz, Samsung’s preparatory layer on top of Android

Google Pixel 2 XL offers a 6-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 (QHD), resulting in a pixel density of 538 ppi. And for the first time Google opts for an OLED panel for its flagship phone, though the response has been on a negative side citing a number of display issues. Pixel 2 XL’s 6-inch display does support Mobile HDR technology. It is also protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Hardware

OnePlus 5T features a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with either 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, or 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. OnePlus 5T doesn’t have a microSD card slot, meaning you will be entirely depended on the internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery, which supports the company’s preparatory Dash Charge technology. It is charged via a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ is powered by the company’s Exynos 8895 processor in India (the model which is available in India), paired with either 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A microSD expansion slot is built-in for adding extra memory. The device features a 3500mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port.

Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. Like the OnePlus 5T, Google Pixel 2 XL doesn’t support a microSD card slot. The phone features a 3520mAh battery cell, which supports fast charging.

Both the OnePlus 5T and Galaxy S8+ come with a traditional headphone jack. That’s a good news if you are not ready to abandon a 3.5mm headphone jack just yet. Google Pixel 2 XL, meanwhile, doesn’t have a headphone jack and it completely relies on a USB Type-C audio port.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Software

OnePlus 5T runs on Oxygen OS, which is a modified version of Android. Customisation is an important aspect of Oxygen OS. Samsung Galaxy S8+ runs TouchWiz, Samsung’s preparatory layer on top of Android. Perhaps the highlight of the Galaxy S8+ is the presence of Bixby, a Siri-like digital assistant that responds to voice commands. Google Pixel 2 XL meanwhile, runs a stock version of Android. The user interface is clean, without any bloatware and no third-party apps pre-loaded on the device.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Camera

OnePlus 5T comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary camera, again, with f/1.7 aperture. The front-camera is a 16MP one with an aperture of f/2.0. The company claims it has improved dual cameras that’s intended to use in low-light. The phone also offers a portrait mode for bokeh effects and a Pro mode for manual control.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ on the other hand, comes with a single dual-pixel 12MP with f/1.7 aperture. The primary camera also supports OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). For selfie-lovers, Galaxy S8+ offers an 8MP shooter on the front.

Though the Pixel 2 XL has a single 12MP camera, but it can give tough competition to the best camera phone in the business. While it has only a single camera lens, it includes optical and electronic image stabilization. All thanks to Google’s dual-pixel technology, it can create portrait-like effect like dual-lens camera do. The front camera on the Pixel 2 XL is 8MP.

Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage. Google Pixel 2 XL comes with a Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB storage.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Price and availability

OnePlus 5T is expensive, but has been priced less than that of the Galaxy S8+ and Pixel 2 XL. The 6GB RAM variant costs Rs 32999, while the 8GB RAM version at Rs 37,999. The phone will have an early sale on November 21 at 4:30 pm (IST) on Amazon India and Oneplusstore.in.

The Galaxy S8+, which was launched earlier this year, is available across the online and offline platforms. The device costs Rs 58,900 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage version. At the time of writing, the top-end model of the Galaxy S8+, the one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage was not listed on the company’s official e-store in India.

Google Pixel 2 XL is exclusive to Flipkart for the online space in India. The price starts Rs 73,000 for the 64GB model, while the 128GB model is priced at Rs 82,000.

OnePlus 5T vs Galaxy S8+ vs Pixel 2 XL: Early winner

We guess it depends upon your budget, and most importantly, the fixation of the brand. OnePlus 5T is a great phone, and our early impressions are positive. Perhaps its biggest selling point is the compelling hardware at half the price of the rivals. The Galaxy S8+ is a great phone too, but this once entice true Samsung Galaxy S fans. And yes, it won’t be a cheap buy. Google Pixel 2 XL might have the best cameras on the smartphone, but it’s overpriced. Plus, this phone has a lot of hardware issues. There is absolutely no way we can recommend the Pixel 2 XL.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd