OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What’s new, and should you upgrade?

OnePlus 5T has been made official at event in New York, and it seems that it’s been upgraded in every way. It’s got a taller 18:9 aspect ratio screen, plenty of power, Face Unlock feature and improved cameras among other things. But how does it compare to OnePlus 5?

Sure, the OnePlus 5T is an upgraded version of the popular OnePlus 5 but do these new add-on features are enough to justify an upgrade? And if you already have the OnePlus 5, does it make sense to buy the OnePlus 5T? Perhaps you need a refresher that compares the OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5. Here’s how they compare.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: Design and display

The design of the OnePlus 5T isn’t different from the OnePlus 5, with both phones sporting a metal back, a curved back for better grip, and a similar physical size. Even the positioning of the dual camera setup, the flash right next to the cameras, the antenna lines along the top border are the same. There’s a headphone jack and Dash Charge-powered USB-C port on the bottom, along with a mono speaker, plus a dual- SIM tray on the right side next to the volume rocker. Both phones aren’t water and dust resistance rated, meaning they cannot be submerged up to 1.5 meters deep for up to 30 minutes. One thing that has changed though is the positioning of a fingerprint scanner which can be found on the back of the phone, above the company’s logo.

OnePlus 5T has a bigger display than the OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch AMOLED (1920 x 1080) panel, with the former packing a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED (2160 x 1080) screen. OnePlus 5T also has tiny bezels above and below the screen. While the OnePlus 5 has more traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, the OnePlus 5T’s screen, on the other hand, has a taller 18:9 aspect ratio. Let’s be clear; the apps won’t look different on the OnePlus 5T due to an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. Instead, the phone’s 18:9 aspect ratio simply means you will see more content, be it videos or photos, on the screen.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: Software and hardware

Both smartphones run OxygenOS which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. Both the phones will get upgraded to stable versions of Android Oreo in “early 2018.”OxygenOS can be customised, something I like about the Android skin. There’s a Reading Mode as well; it does make the reading text easier in the dark. The UI is easy to navigate, and there’s barely any bloatware and the apps that are pre-installed on the device. As such, there isn’t a huge difference on the OS front.

And when it comes to the hardware, both smartphones offer the best possible specifications available at the time of writing. OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 feature a Snapdragon 835 processor and the Adreno 540 GPU coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM. Given that the OnePlus 5 is insanely fast, I doubt you will notice a huge difference in the performance of the OnePlus 5T. You can choose between a 64GB and 128GB variant, but choose it accordingly as there’s no expandable storage on the device.

In terms of battery, again, there’s no big difference. Both phones rock a 3300mAh battery which should probably last a day on a single charge. Plus, Dash Charge is the fastest charging method that can refill the juice in less than an hour.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: Cameras and facial recognition

OnePlus has made very few notable changes to the camera in the OnePlus 5T. It’s still the dual-camera setup, featuring a 16MP sensor while the secondary rear camera is a 20MP one. The front camera has a 16MP resolution. The company, however, claims it has improved the secondary camera with a large f/1.7 aperture for superior “low light photography”. OnePlus 5 struggled a lot to take low-light shot, so it’s certainly interesting to see the emphasis being made on improving the camera on the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus 5T is also said to take much better “portrait” shots over the OnePlus 5. The company says they have tweaked the software a bit that will result in much better portrait shots. The portrait mode on the OnePlus 5 didn’t work as well as the iPhone 7 Plus camera, though.

OnePlus 5T offers two options to unlock the phone; one with a fingerprint scanner and other with Face Unlock. The latter one, Face Unlock, allows users to unlock the phone just by looking at it. OnePlus says it made the feature work through the software. While it may sound cool, it remains to be seen how well it works well in the real world. So I will reserve judgement on this until I personally test the feature.

OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: Early conclusion

OnePlus 5T will be available in 64GB and 128GB storage options and retail at Rs 32,999 and Rs. 37,999 respectively. That makes the OnePlus 5T one of the cheapest high-end phones you can buy in the market, when compared to the like from Samsung and Apple. It’s a great phone with an attractive price, but you also need to remember the 18:9 display and extra features may not necessarily warrant an upgrade from the OnePlus 5. If you have a OnePlus 3 or 3T, the OnePlus 5T could be your next phone.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in New York attending the OnePlus 5T launch at the invite of OnePlus India, which is paying for travel and accommodation.

