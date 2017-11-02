OnePlus 5T to keep 3.5mm headphone jack: Everything we know about this phone

OnePlus 5T could launch on November 16: Here’s a look at everything we know about the device. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter) OnePlus 5T could launch on November 16: Here’s a look at everything we know about the device. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter)

OnePlus 5T is launching for sure, and the company has written a detailed blog post explaining why this smartphone will retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack. OnePlus has been posting a number of promotions on its social media channels all hinting at the launch of the upcoming device. OnePlus 5T will be a mid-cycle upgrade to the OnePlus 5, just like the OnePlus 3T was to the OnePlus 3. So what will OnePlus 5T offer? Here’s everything we know so far.

OnePlus 5T: When is it launching, when will it come to India?

According to leaks, OnePlus 5T could launch on November 16. A leaked image from GizChina indicated the launch date for the 5T. The image was from a presentation slide and likely from Amazon India, given it said OnePlus 5T will be Amazon exclusive and the launch event would start on November 16. The OnePlus 5T smartphone could go on sale in India by November itself, if one goes by the leaked image. The previous OnePlus 3T went on sale in December in India.

OnePlus 5T: Display and 18:9 aspect ratio

The one major change to the OnePlus 5T will be around the display. Like the Mi Mix 2, S8 series, etc, OnePlus 5T’s display could be bigger with an 18:9 aspect ratio. An image leaked by Evan Blass who runs @evleaks on Twitter indicated a wider, taller display, though it does have a top bezel for the front camera.

Earlier leaks have indicated a bigger 6-inch display with the 18:9 aspect ratio, which means the phone will retain a more compact size thanks to the reduced bezels. The new display could also mean the end of the home button on the front of the OnePlus 5T and no fingerprint scanner on the front of the device.

OnePlus 5T and 3.5mm headphone jack

It looks like OnePlus 5T will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau wrote a detailed blogpost explaining why they will continue with this feature, though he admitted getting rid of it would help them reduce the overall size of their phones.

The blogpost reads, “Nearly 80% of our users use in-jack headphones. At one point, we thought about using another USB-C port to replace the 3.5 mm audio port. The advantage to USB-C is that it would have let us further slim down our flagships.”

It notes in the end, “We prioritize the user and make good technology accessible. Sometimes, industry trends go against our core beliefs. This is one of those times when we respectfully disagree on what it means to be courageous. That’s why we’re proud to announce that we’re keeping the headphone jack for the OnePlus 5T…” Other Chinese players like Xiaomi have gotten rid of the headphone jack on the Mi Mix 2 and the Mi 6 series.

OnePlus 5T other specifications

Other than the display change, the specifications of OnePlus 5T will likely remain the same as the previous OnePlus 5. The processor will be the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 one, given there’s no 836 coming this year. It will likely have 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options, though OnePlus could surprise on the storage front.

The rear camera will likely come with the 16MP+ 20MP combination and the front camera will remain at 16MP. OnePlus 5T will likely sport a more expensive price tag, and we saw this trend with the OnePlus 3T as well.

