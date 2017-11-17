OnePlus 5T to get Android 8.0 Oreo beta in December, OnePlus 5 in November

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T: Android Oreo open builds will roll out first with the final build to follow later. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T: Android Oreo open builds will roll out first with the final build to follow later.

OnePlus announced OnePlus 5T at an event in New York yesterday, and has also revealed the dates for when its current smartphones will get the Android Oreo updates. OnePlus 5T stills runs Android Nougat 7.1.2 and is not on Android Oreo as some might have expected. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will both get Android Oreo first, with the company opening up beta-testing for both phones. OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 are also supposed to get Android Oreo updates, but there’s no word on when beta-testing for those will begin.

First, OnePlus 5 will get the open beta for Android Oreo 8.0 in November this year. OnePlus 5’s full OTA (over-the-air) update for the Android 8.0 OS will start rolling out in early 2018. Coming to the newly launched OnePlus 5T, this will get the open beta version of Android Oreo in late December. There’s no confirmation on when the final OTA build will roll out for OnePlus 5T, but given that testing will start in December, it should be available in early 2018 itself.

Given these are open beta builds, users will have manually flash the new software on their OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. Users who want to get early access to the Android 8.0 Oreo build for their OnePlus phones will have to install this on their smartphone.

Open beta builds from OnePlus are supposed to more stable than the closed beta. But it will include some bugs and this is not the final release version of the software. OnePlus community forums have links and downloads to the open beta builds. Users can go here and download these for their smartphones.

OnePlus 5T has the same price as the OnePlus 5 in India. OnePlus 5T has a bigger 6-inch FHD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio and an improved camera for low-light performance. OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM+64GB storage version and the 8GB RAM and 128GB version is priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T has an early sale on November 21 on Amazon India for Prime members only, while the official sale begins from November 28.

