OnePlus 5T to get a new sandstone variant, launch set for January 2018

Looks like there will be a new model of the OnePlus 5T in the market soon. OnePlus published a teaser video on YouTube called “What’s in the Box?” that showed people feeling a mysterious product inside a box. It’s never exactly revealed what they’re touching, many seem to like the texture of the product, and some even made reference to a stone. The video closes with with caption: “Unbox the mystery. January 2018.”

Until now, OnePlus 5T has been made available in a Midnight Black version and a Star Wars limited edition. Apparently, it seems that OnePlus is working on a new sandstone version of the OnePlus 5T which should be launched worldwide. And the video suggests that this upcoming model could be announced as soon as January 2018.

This isn’t the first time OnePlus will be launching a smartphone with a sandstone finish. The company’s previous smartphones, the OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 were also launched in a sandstone version. In fact, the Star Wars variant of the OnePlus 5T also has a sandstone finish on the back. However, the latter variant has seen a limited availability, barring India and a few European countries. OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed a new sandstone version of the OnePlus 5T at this point, so we’ll have to wait for an official word from the company.

OnePlus 5T made its debut in November this year at an event held in New York. The flagship smartphone is available in a number of countries, including India. OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM model and goes to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The device features a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display and a Snapdragon 835 processor. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. There’s dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front camera is 16MP.

