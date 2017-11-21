OnePlus 5T tips and tricks: Five hidden features you should know about

OnePlus 5T is here, but there a slew of new stuff to learn. Here’s are five tips and tricks. OnePlus 5T is here, but there a slew of new stuff to learn. Here’s are five tips and tricks.

OnePlus 5T may not be a giant step forward from the original OnePlus 5, but still a great upgrade. The company did make some pretty neat changes to this year’s OnePlus 5T, from the 18:9 display to improved cameras. Still, there are a bunch of features that aren’t immediately noticeable. To help you use most of the device to the fullest, we’ve rounded up some OnePlus 5T tips and tricks you must know.

OnePlus 5T tips and tricks: Picture capture with fingerprint sensor

If unlocking your phone wasn’t enough, OnePlus 5T’s fingerprint scanner has the ability to take pictures or selfies. From the viewfinder screen, you can take a photo or selfie by long pressing the fingerprint sensor. To enable it, go to Settings> Gestures, and a long press on the sensor to take a photo.

OnePlus 5T tips and tricks: Swipe fingerprint sensor for notification shade

The fingerprint scanner on the OnePlus 5T supports gestures which can be used to open and close the notifications shade. There’s a new ‘Swipe for notification shade’ feature that enables users to swipe down on the 5T’s fingerprint scanner to drop down the notifications shade. All you need to go to Settings>Gestures and Swipe fingerprint for notifications.

OnePlus 5T tips and tricks: Gestures

Like many Android phones, OnePlus 5T allows you to enable a number of gestures to open apps without unlocking the device. Go to Settings > Gestures > Screen off gestures submenu. Also, it is possible to open apps or functions such as opening the flashlight by drawing letters O, V, S, M and W on the lock screen. Swipe with three fingers to take a screenshot is also possible on the OnePlus 5T. To enable, Go to Settings > Gestures > Three-finger screenshot.

OnePlus 5T tips and tricks: Lift up display

‘Lift up Display’ on the OnePlus 5T is similar to a ‘Lift to Wake’ feature on Google Pixel smartphones. The idea is to make notifications quickly viewable on a locked device. To enable it, all you need to go to Settings>Display> Ambient display and Lift up display).

OnePlus 5T tips and tricks: Screen calibration

It is important to have a perfect balance of colours on the display. Interestingly, OnePlus has added a manual option to adjust the colour temperature. Go to Settings> Display>Screen calibration and there you will find an option to balance colors. Also, in the colour customisation option, you can choose between four colour profiles: default, sRGB, DCI-P3 and adaptive mode. Both sRGB and DCI-P3 offer two different colour profiles.

