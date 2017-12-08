OnePlus 5T starts receiving OxygenOS 4.7.4 update with camera improvements

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS version 4.7.4 for OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS version 4.7.4 for OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS version 4.7.4 for OnePlus 5T. The company, in a recent post on its Community pages, has announced that the latest upgrade is being pushed out to users in a phased stage and the devices will receive the same in the coming days.

OnePlus has tweaked the user-interface (UI) of the camera app and also improved the quality of images taken with the 5T with the latest update. OnePlus 5T’s secondary camera has focal length of f/1.7, the same as the primary camera. OnePlus CEO Carl Pei had previously announced that the developers were working on updates to bring improved low-light conditions, further adding that the images would have more detail than before.

However, it doesn’t look like the update brings a fix to the issue of Beautification mode being turned on by default in Camera app. Users complained that Beautification mode made most selfies feel too smoothened out, and there was no way to turn it off. Pei said that the Beautification mode would be turned on by default only in select Asian countries.

Other updates and fixes in OxygenOS 4.7.4 include optimizations in audio performance from the speakers and earphones, battery performance improvements (including when connected to Wi-Fi), tuned the vibration settings and improved the stability of fingerprint sensor and GPS.

Meanwhile, the company has already unveiled Android Oreo update for OnePlus 3 and 3T users. OnePlus is currently testing out the latest version of Oreo for the OnePlus 5 and 5T through its Open Beta platform. The company aims to rollout the stable version by early 2018.

