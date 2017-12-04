OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition India launch confirmed, to go on sale from December 15

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition launch: Everything you need to know OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition launch: Everything you need to know

After teasing the special Star Wars Edition of OnePlus 5T at the Bangalore Comic Con event, the company has finally confirmed when it plans to launch the device in India. OnePlus says the limited edition variant will go on sale India from December 15 across all channels including on Amazon India, oneplusstore.in, and OnePlus experience zones in Bangalore and Noida. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is no different from the regular model in terms of hardware or software.

The company is holding an event on December 14 in India to mark the arrival of the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. The launch event will take place at Carnival Cinemax Wadala in Mumbai. You can be a part of the event by booking the tickets for Rs 999 on Paytm, starting December 7 from 10:00 am onwards.

At the moment, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition appears to be exclusive for the Indian market. The phone has a white finish, along with the Star Wars logo and the OnePlus branding beneath the fingerprint scanner. The front of the device still has the back finish, although the phone’s slider button has been painted in a red colour. Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie is due for release in India in the second week of December.

If you don’t want the OnePlus 5R Star Wars Limited Edition variant, the company is also offering the standard model of the phone in a midnight black finish. OnePlus 5T’s price in India is Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while the top-end 8GB RAM model costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T is Amazon exclusive in India, and will also be made available on the OnePlus’ official online store.

The premium smartphone sports a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, and either 6GB or 8GB RAM. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. The main rear camera features a 16MP sensor while the secondary rear camera is using an 20MP sensor. The front camera has a 16MP resolution.

