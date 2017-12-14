OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition launched in India: Here’s how it is different

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is a must-have for Star Wars fans OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is a must-have for Star Wars fans

After days of anticipation and hype, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition has been officially launched in India. The Chinese company showcased the device at IMAX Wadala in Mumbai. OnePlus launched a special edition of its flagship device in conjunction with the release of the latest film in the Star Wars franchise. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on December 15, Friday at a cinema near you.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition model will go on sale in India starting tomorrow across all channels including Amazon India, OnePlus’ official online store and OnePlus experience zones in Bangalore and Noida. The limited model will be available with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage at Rs 38,999. This makes the price Rs 1000 more expensive than the regular model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Shenzhen-based company plans to showcase the special edition device at its pop-up stores in nine cities on December 16 and 17. This includes Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Kochi.

The device was originally announced as an exclusive for the Indian market, but the company says it is expanding the availability of the limited edition model to three European countries at this point. OnePlus has confirmed that fans in Denmark, Finland and Sweden will be able to buy the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition model.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition: A must-have for dedicated Star Wars fans

The special edition device obviously takes a cue from the Star Wars movie, and it shows. The limited edition model has a white case, black button accents, and a red coloured alert slider button. There’s also a Star Wars logo embossed at the bottom of the phone. But it doesn’t end there. The phone also features a set of 10 exclusive Star Wars wallpapers that goes with the theme of the movie. Plus, there’s a special Kylo Ren case that comes with the smartphone.

Aside from the cosmetic features, the Star Wars Limited Edition is similar to the standard version of the OnePlus 5T, which is already available in the market. If you happen to be a huge’Star Wars’ movie fan, you probably should check out the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphone.

OnePlus 5T: A flagship-worthy phone at half the price

OnePlus 5T is the latest flagship that can stand up to the best smartphones in the business, but at a fraction of the cost. The premium smartphone is headlined by a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, and up to 8GB RAM. It has got a dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front camera is 16MP. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The device is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support. OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM variant and goes to Rs 37,999 for the model with the 8GB RAM. For more information about the device, check out our review of the OnePlus 5T.

