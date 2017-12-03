OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition announced, likely to be exclusive to India

The new variant of the OnePlus 5T is an immediate collector’s edition for Star Wars movie fans. The new variant of the OnePlus 5T is an immediate collector’s edition for Star Wars movie fans.

At the Bangalore Comic Con event, OnePlus announced a special Star Wars Limited Edition of its flagship OnePlus 5T. While no launch date has been announced it’s likely that the limited edition device will coincide with Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie which is due for release in the second week of December. The company has teased a reveal poster to build the hype around the limited edition OnePlus 5T ahead of the launch. The new variant certainly looks different from the existing black and red variants.

The special edition of the OnePlus 5T has a white finish, along with the Star Wars logo and the OnePlus branding beneath the fingerprint scanner. The front of the device still has the back finish, although the phone’s slider button is now in red colour. The phone will probably ship with default Star Wars themes, ring tones, and effects.

No release have been announced, although a report from TechPP claims the limited-edition model will be exclusive to India. The report further said the device will be announced on December 16 in India at an event in Mumbai. With just over 15,000 units to be made available, the special variant of the OnePlus 5T is an immediate collector’s edition for Star Wars movie fans.

OnePlus 5T succeed the original OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year. OnePlus 5T’s price in India is Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while the top-end 8GB RAM model costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T is Amazon exclusive in India, and will also be made available on the OnePlus’ official online store. The flagship smartphone sports a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, and either 6GB or 8GB RAM. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. The main rear camera features a 16MP sensor while the secondary rear camera is using an 20MP sensor. The front camera has a 16MP resolution.

