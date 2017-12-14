OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition India launch today: How to watch livestream, features, etc

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was announced at the Bangalore Comic Con event, which was held earlier this month. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was announced at the Bangalore Comic Con event, which was held earlier this month.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition smartphones will launch in India today. The event is set to take place at IMAX, Wadala in Mumbai at 7 PM and people can watch the livestream via company’s official YouTube page. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition phones will be showcased at the company’s pop-up stores in nine cities on December 16 and 17. This includes Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore and Kochi.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition comes with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 5T. The major difference is in terms of design as the Star Wars Limited Edition of OnePlus 5T will have a white finish, along with red notification slider, and Star Wars logo beneath the fingerprint scanner. The smartphone will ship with default Star Wars wallpapers.

The launch of the limited edition device will coincide with Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie which is due for a worldwide release, including India, on December 15.

Additionally, OnePlus is giving away 10,000 free tickets for Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie to its fans. People need to head over to oneplusstore.in India to register their OnePlus IMEI number. Those who registered their IMEI number previously can skip this step. Next, choose city and confirm movie time. Upon clicking ‘Get it’, ticket coupon will be generated.

OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM model and goes to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The latest flagship smartphone from the company features a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display and a Snapdragon 835 processor. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. There’s dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front camera is 16MP.

