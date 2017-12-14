OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition: Here is a fanboy’s take

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition has been launched in India, and here’s a fanboy’s take on the special edition. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition has been launched in India, and here’s a fanboy’s take on the special edition.

The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, first announced at the Bengaluru Comicon, has made its debut ahead of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi movie in India. After launching a lava red colour OnePlus 5T exclusively for the Chinese market, One Plus made the jump to hyperspace with the Star Wars edition, which was released at a special event in Mumbai today.

As we mortals don’t posses the powers of Yoda — god bless the diminutive Jedi master — to foresee what the future beholds for the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, we got our hands on the device ahead of its launch and hoped to unravel some of its secrets.

The device comes with an all-white finish at the back, which could easily be mistaken for a pumice stone if it wasn’t for the Star Wars branding stenciled at the bottom in red. Besides that, the only other cosmetic change on OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition is the bright red notifications slider on the left. I suppose the minor design change was made to encapsulate the whole Star Wars universe in the form of the iconic red light saber.

Oh, and the device comes with an excellent back cover that somewhat resembles the mask, which Kylo Ren uses to get his dose of auto-erotic asphyxiation. Jokes aside, this cover is sturdier than Chewbacca’s hairy mass of shoulders and stronger than Anakin Skywalker’s will to resist the dark side.

My only grouse is that the device comes with just a bunch of preloaded Star Wars wallpapers, and nothing else, not even the film trailer or interviews of the cast or special behind-the-scenes footage. If you are launching a “Star Wars edition” then I was at least hoping to find a hyperdrive installed somewhere at the back. Ok, at least superior specifications. But, no, the Ewoks at the One Plus marketing team didn’t feel the need to go One Up on the regular OnePlus 5T. It is straight out of the marketing play book: cash in on the demand.

For someone who bought the OnePlus 5T, I feel sorry for you. Had the poor folks realised there was a Star Wars edition in the offing, I am sure more than a handful would have delayed their purchasing. But, hey, that is how the market works. Simple Sith economics: demand and supply.

