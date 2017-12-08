OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition to launch in Europe on Dec 13

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition will go on sale in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition will go on sale in Finland, Sweden and Denmark.

OnePlus announced, in a blog post that the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition will be launching in select European countries on December 13 at a special launch event, a day before it’s launch in India.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition will go on sale in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. The smartphone goes on sale a day after the movie ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ makes its worldwide premiere. Fans can get their hands on the smartphone from the December 14 from OnePlus.net store as well as from Denmark’s 3 and YouSee stores.

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition version is available for both the 6GB and 8GB RAM variant, with the pricing too expected to be the same as the standard models (€500 and €560 respectively). The company has also clarified that the Star Wars edition will not be available in other European countries, and is exclusive to the three countries.

In India, the Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5T is slated to launch on the December 14, and it will go on sale the very next day.

The smartphone has the same specifications as the OnePlus 5T but comes in a new white colour with a red Star Wars trademark embossed at the bottom and the notification slider getting the crimson red theme of the blockbuster movie. The smartphone may also come pre-installed with Star Wars theme packs and wallpapers.

A promotional video put out by the company, reveals the smartphone’s design takes at lot of inspiration from the scenes in the latest movie. The whites of the Stormtroopers, the reds of Kylo Ren’s Lightsaber and the darker storyline of the movie.

