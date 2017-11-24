OnePlus 5T sold out in less than five minutes, claims company; next sale Nov 28

OnePlus 5T, the new flagship device from the Chinese start-up was sold out in less than five minutes on Amazon India OnePlus 5T, the new flagship device from the Chinese start-up was sold out in less than five minutes on Amazon India

OnePlus 5T, the new flagship device from the Chinese start-up was sold out in less than five minutes on Amazon India, according to a statement from the company. OnePlus 5T saw an early access preview sale on Amazon today, though the official sale for the smartphone will start from November 28. OnePlus 5T also went on sale on November 21, but that was limited to just Amazon Prime members.

OnePlus 5T will eventually be sold on Amazon India, the oneplusstore.in, select Croma stores and experience zones in Bangalore and Delhi NCR. OnePlus currently has two experience stores in India and has said it will continue to concentrate on the online segment in India. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has also said that OnePlus 5T has been the company’s fastest selling smartphone till data.

OnePlus 5T is the new mid-range flagship from the company and an upgrade to the original OnePlus 5 that was launched in June 2017. OnePlus 5T’s big change is the full screen 18:9 display with a full HD+ resolution. OnePlus 5T continues with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage at a price of Rs 32,999. The higher-end version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. This is a dual-SIM smartphone in India, but there is no microSD slot out here.

OnePlus 5T also has the same 16MP+20MP rear camera setup seen on the earlier device, though the aperture on the telephoto lens is also f/1.7 now for better low-light pictures. However, OnePlus has promised better improvements to the camera including the selfie camera, which remains at 16MP on the front. The battery is still 3400 mAh with Dash Charging from the company. OnePlus 5T gets a Face Unlock feature as well on the front, though this is driven by software.

