OnePlus 5T sees 1.1 million registrations on Amazon India ahead of launch

OnePlus 5T has seen over 1.1 million ‘consumer interest’ registrations on Amazon India as recorded from the company’s ‘Notify Me’ subscriptions. The ‘Notify Me’ option for OnePlus 5T went live on November 7. OnePlus 5T smartphone will be formally announced today in Brooklyn, New York from 9:30 pm IST.

The company has also planned a “Simulcast” product launch event in select PVR theaters in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune. OnePlus will live stream its New York event on their official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The upcoming OnePlus 5T phone will have an early access sale for Amazon Prime Members at 4:30 pm on November 21. This sale will also be live at same time on oneplusstore.in, which is the company’s online portal for India. The official sale for OnePlus 5T will start from November 28, says the company.

OnePlus 5T’s launch has been seen many leaks and rumours, confirming some of the upcoming new features. The phone will get a 6-inch FHD+ resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio compared to the 5.5-inch display on the older OnePlus 5. The 18:9 aspect ratio means OnePlus 5T will have reduced bezels on the side and the home button will disappear from the front. ‘Hands-on’ videos of the OnePlus 5T have revealed a Face ID like feature as well, though OnePlus won’t be adding any special hardware for this face unlocking feature.

OnePlus 5T will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor just like the previous OnePlus 5 and will come with Oxygen OS on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rear camera of the OnePlus 5T will likely remain at 16MP + 20MP, though it come come with a lower f-stop on the telephoto lens. OnePlus 5T’s pricing is likely to remain the same as the OnePlus 5, according to some leaks. We’ll have to wait and see if the company sticks with the same price as the older phone.

