OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Edition launched: Price, features, specifications

OnePlus 5T Sansdstone White Limited Edition variant has been launched by the company. The smartphone comes with a price-tag of $559 (Rs 35,000 approx) and it will go on sale in the US starting January 9. It is unclear if OnePlus will bring the Sansdstone White variant of OnePlus 5T to India. OnePlus One was the first smartphone to sport Sandstone back design.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to company’s forum to explain that this is the first time OnePlus has managed to apply the Sandstone feel to a metal chassis. OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited Edition smartphone was first sandblasted, following which a primer and color temperature layer was added.

“Next, we apply a blend of natural minerals and white oil paint, lending the device its stunning blend of white and gray tones and signature Sandstone feel. Finally, UV light is used to refine the texture of the phone and ensure hardness and durability,” Pei said.

OnePlus 5T has the same specifications as the original OnePlus 5T smartphone, except for a few aesthetic changes. OnePlus 5T Sandstone White variant has a textured Sandstone back panel, red alert slider along with black volume rocker keys and power button. The company also posted a video announcing the launch of the new OnePlus 5T variant.

OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Limited variant comes in one configuration – 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. OnePlus 5T, on the other hand, was launched in a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version as well. OnePlus 5T variant gets a 6.01-inch full-HD + Full Optic AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

OnePlus 5T gets a Face Unlock feature which let users to unlock the phone just by looking at the device. The main rear camera features a 16MP sensor while the secondary rear camera is using an 20MP sensor. There is dual LED flash on the back and the camera can record video at up to 4K resolution. The front camera is 16MP. OnePlus 5T is backed by a 3,300 mAh (non-removable) battery with support for Dash Charge technology.

