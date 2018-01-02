OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant to launch on January 5, hints company

The company took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to post a teaser image for the upcoming launch event, which will be held in China. (Image Source: Vivo) The company took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to post a teaser image for the upcoming launch event, which will be held in China. (Image Source: Vivo)

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a new Sandstone finish variant of its flagship OnePlus 5T smartphone on January 5. The company took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to post a teaser image for the upcoming launch event, which will be held in China. The company’s previous smartphones – OnePlus One and OnePlus 2 – were also launched in a sandstone version. Now it looks like OnePlus 5T will be the next smartphone from OnePlus to feature this finish, though colour variant is unclear at this moment.

OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant was previously leaked in a teaser video on YouTube. The video titled ‘What’s in the Box’ showcased people feeling a mysterious product inside a box. While, the video doesn’t reveal what they’re touching but some make reference to a stone. The video closes with with caption: “Unbox the mystery. January 2018.”

OnePlus 5T is currently available in Midnight Black colour variant and a Star Wars Limited Edition version. OnePlus 5T Sandstone variant follows the launch OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition, which was uneveiled in India in December. The limited edition phone features the same specifications as that of OnePlus 5T, except for a few cosmetic changes.

OnePlus hasn’t officially confirmed a new sandstone version of the OnePlus 5T at this point, so we’ll have to wait for an official word from the company. The OnePlus 5T has a 6.01-inch Full HD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. With an AMOLED scree, like its predecessor, the OnePlus 5, users can access fingerprint recognition from its rear-mounted sensor. The phone is available in two storage variants: with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, as well as 8GB RAM and 128GB internal data. The 6GB OnePlus 5T can be purchased fror Rs 32,999, while users can buy the 8GB OnePlus variant for Rs 37,999.

