OnePlus 5T sale at Bengaluru Experience Store on Nov 26: A look at the launch offers

OnePlus 5T will be available for purchase at OnePlus Experience Store at Brigade Road, Bengaluru. The open sale will be conducted on November 26. People who purchase using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards will get a cashback of Rs 1,500. Other launch offers include a free Sandstone Protective case with every purchase.

“The #OnePlus5T Open Sale starts tomorrow, at the OnePlus Experience Store at Brigade Road, Bangalore. Come down and get ₹1500 cashback on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards and a free Sandstone Protective Case* with every purchase! *(offers valid only on the 26th of Nov 17),” OnePlus India said in a tweet.

OnePlus 5T will officially go on open sale on November 28 across online platforms like Amazon and oneplusstore.in. The flagship smartphone will also be available at select Croma stores as well as company’s Experience Stores in Bengaluru and Delhi.

As part of launch offers, people who buy OnePlus 5T will get 1008GB data for 18 months from Idea, Rs 500 promotion credit for Kindle books, Rs 250 as Amazon Pay balance to users who stream on their Prime Video app, and free 12 month Damage Insurance by Servify. The offers are listed on amazon India.

OnePlus 5T, which starts at Rs 32,999 in India was sold out in less than five minutes during early access open sale on Amazon on November 24, according to a statement from the company. OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has already said that OnePlus 5T has been the company’s fastest selling smartphone till date.

OnePlus 5T is the new mid-range flagship from the company and an upgrade to the original OnePlus 5 that was launched in June 2017. OnePlus 5T’s big change is the full screen 18:9 display with a full HD+ resolution. OnePlus 5T continues with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. OnePlus 5T gets a Face Unlock feature as well on the front, though this is driven by software.

OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage comes at a price of Rs 32,999. The higher-end version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 37,999. This is a dual-SIM smartphone in India, but there is no microSD slot out here.

OnePlus 5T also has the same 16MP+20MP rear camera setup seen on the earlier device, though the aperture on the telephoto lens is also f/1.7 now for better low-light pictures. However, OnePlus has promised better improvements to the camera including the selfie camera, which remains at 16MP on the front. The battery is still 3400 mAh with Dash Charging from the company.

