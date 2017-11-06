OnePlus 5T reportedly spotted on GFXBench with bigger 18:9 display

OnePlus 5T launches in November, according to leaks and now the full specifications are on GFXBench. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter) OnePlus 5T launches in November, according to leaks and now the full specifications are on GFXBench. (Image source: Evan Blass @evleaks on Twitter)

OnePlus 5T will most likely come with a bigger 6-inch FHD+ resolution display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, according to the latest leak. OnePlus itself has confirmed the OP5T is launching soon and in an earlier blogpost had said the new phone will continue to have a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

According to a screenshot shared by a website called TechieState, the configurations of the OnePlus 5T have been confirmed. The display will mark the big change and earlier image leaks, including one from Evan Blass/@evleaks on Twitter had also indicated this. According to the leaked specifications, OnePlus 5T will have 6-inch FHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 p) display with 18:9 aspect ratio making this much taller than the previous 5.5-inch display with its 16:9 aspect ratio on the original OnePlus 5.

The Chinese technology company will be playing catch up with other rivals in the industry with the OnePlus 5T. We’ve seen quite a number of phones launch in 2017 with a bezel-less, reduced bezel display. Notable names on the list are Samsung’s Galaxy S8 series, Note 8, the iPhone X, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2, including a number of other options from players like Oppo, vivo, Huawei, etc.

Display won’t be the only big change on the OnePlus 5T. According to Android Headlines, which has also picked up the leaked specs, OnePlus 5T front camera will be 19MP based on the GFXBench listing. Interestingly, the listing for the OnePlus 5T A5010 device is not available on the website when one does a search for the same. Previously OnePlus 3T sported a camera change on the front and came a 16MP front sensor compared to the 8MP front camera on the original OnePlus 3.

According to leaks, OnePlus 5T could launch on November 16 itself and the India bookings will open in November itself. The phone is expected to be Amazon exclusive in India as with previous OnePlus devices. OnePlus 5T will stick with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM options and the 20MP+16MP rear camera combination.

OnePlus 5T will also sport a higher price than the OnePlus 5 in India if one goes by the previous year’s trend. OnePlus 5 starts at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage version, while the 8GB RAM+ 128GB variant is priced at Rs 37,999. We’ll have to wait and see if the company goes closer to the Rs 40,000 price mark with the new OnePlus 5T and its big display.

