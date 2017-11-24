OnePlus 5T Oxygen OS 4.7.2 update brings face unlock improvements, and more

Oxygen OS 4.7.2 update for OnePlus 5T is 48MB in size, and users can check for the same in System updates tab of the Settings menu. Oxygen OS 4.7.2 update for OnePlus 5T is 48MB in size, and users can check for the same in System updates tab of the Settings menu.

OnePlus 5T has received Oxygen OS 4.7.2 update, which brings with it several optimisations to fingerprint unlock and face unlock features. The upgrade will improve accuracy for screen off gestures as well. OnePlus Oxygen OS 4.7.2 update is 48MB in size, and users can check for the same in System updates tab of the Settings menu.

OnePlus Oxygen OS 4.7.2 update also improves on electronic image stabilisation (EIS) while shooting 4K videos. Additionally, it contains a patch for Wi-Fi WPA2 Krack vulnerability. Finally, the update brings with it general stability improvements and bug fixes.

Oxygen OS 4.7.2 is the first major update, the OnePlus 5T has received since its launch on November 16. Meanwhile, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to company’s forum to reveal that the team is working on updates to the OnePlus 5T camera. He also confirmed the OnePlus 5T was their fastest selling product till date.

The Chinese technology company is looking to improve low-light photography and details, selfies as well as natural exposure on OnePlus 5T. Users should expect receiving final update starting early December.

OnePlus 5T price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The higher end 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM version is priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T will go on open sale on Amazon from November 28. Those interested in purchasing the phone can head over to the e-commerce site and click on ‘Notify me’ option to get notified when OnePlus 5T becomes available.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 5T sports a 6-inch Full HD + resolution edge-to-edge display, and there is no home button on the front. OnePlus 5T has the fingerprint scanner on the back and there is a Face Unlock feature as well. OnePlus 5T runs an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone has 16MP+20MP lens combination at the back, and both the telephoto and wide angle lens have a f/1.7 aperture.

A couple of launch offers for OnePlus 5T are listed as well, including Rs 1,500 instant discount on transactions done using HDFC credit and debit cards. Idea is giving 1008GB data for 18 months, and users can sign in to Kindle app to get Rs 500 promotion credit for Kindle eBooks.

Other offers include one year complimentary Zomato Gold Membership, Rs 250 as Amazon Pay balance to users who stream Prime video app, and free 12 month Damage Insurance by Servify.

