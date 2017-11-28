OnePlus 5T goes on open sale in India via Amazon India, OnePlus store: Check out the full details

OnePlus 5T goes on open sale in India via Amazon India and OnePlus store. Here are the launch offers. OnePlus 5T goes on open sale in India via Amazon India and OnePlus store. Here are the launch offers.

OnePlus 5T has officially gone on sale via Amazon India today. OnePlus 5T’s price in India is Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant, while the top-end 8GB RAM model costs Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T is Amazon exclusive in India, and will also be made available on the OnePlus’ official online store. The high-end phone was first launched on November 16 in New York. The phone will be available only in one colour option – Midnight Black.

As for launch offers, those who buy OnePlus 5T will get 1008GB data for 18 months from Idea, Rs 500 promotion credit for Kindle books, Rs 250 as Amazon Pay balance to users who stream on their Prime Video app, and free 12 month Damage Insurance by Servify .Moreover, HDFC Bank debit and credit cards users are eligible for a Rs 1,500 instant discount on purchase of OnePlus 5T through Amazon India till December 2017.

Additionally, OnePlus has introduced something called the Referral Leaderboard in India for the first time which will be valid from November 21 to November 30. It essentially provides Rs 1,000 off on accessories, with the purchase of OnePlus smartphone from oneplusstore.in.

OnePlus 5T went on sale in India on November 21. The Chinese company said it sold out the device within five minutes of the special one-hour preview sale. The flagship phone is a refreshed version of the original OnePlus 5, which was launched in June this year. Perhaps the talking point of the OnePlus 5T is the 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display. The phone continues to feature the same Snapdragon 835 processor and a 3300mAh battery as the OnePlus 5. However, for a change, it gets a Face Unlock feature which let users to unlock the phone just by looking at the device. OnePlus 5T runs Android 7.1 Nougat, though the company claims the phone will be updated to Android Oreo early next year.

The main rear camera features a 16MP sensor while the secondary rear camera is using an 20MP sensor. There is dual LED flash on the back and the camera can record video at up to 4K resolution. Although the OnePlus 5T features the same main camera sensor as the OnePlus 5, it now offers improved secondary camera shooter with a large f/1.7 aperture for superior “low light photography”. The front camera has a 16MP resolution.

