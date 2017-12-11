OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 unable to stream HD videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 have a major problem: They cannot stream HD content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 have a major problem: They cannot stream HD content on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.

OnePlus 5T might have just launched with a bigger 6.01-inch display with a full HD+ resolution, but the phone has a major problem when it comes to streaming HD content on some services. It appears the problem is not just limited to OnePlus 5T, but includes OnePlus 5 as well. According to posts on the OnePlus forum, OnePlus 5T is not able to stream HD standard content (720p) or higher on popular services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and even Google Play Movies. However, YouTube is not impacted by this.

As the post points out, the reason for this is that OnePlus devices, includes OnePlus 5T and others, does not come with “Widevine L1 Certification” which is required to play HD content from DRM protected services. DRM stands for Digital Rights Management and is used to restrict the use of proprietary hardware or copyrighted content.

The top post on the forum notes, “I would like to know why a £500 phone is not capable of fully utilising these very popular services and if there are any plans to rectify this clearly ridiculous issue.” OnePlus has issued a statement to The Verge confirming they will be fixing this issue, though it has not explained why they did not add such a crucial feature in the first place.

OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 5 both can’t play HD content on these services, which means users are viewing the content at 480p resolution, and that’s not the ideal format for consuming content on these services. Both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have support for 4K as well, though most smartphones do not come with such a display just yet, with Sony’s Xperia XZ Premium being the exception.

OnePlus has not confirmed when it will issue an update to fix this, but hopefully it will be soon. OnePlus 5T was launched in India at the same price as the OnePlus 5 and starts at Rs 32,999. The 128GB storage and 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 37,999 and the OnePlus 5T remains Amazon India exclusive.

