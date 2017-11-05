OnePlus 5T once again teased on Twitter, hints at bigger display

OnePlus 5T is likely to launch on November 16. (Image credit: OnePlus/Twitter) OnePlus 5T is likely to launch on November 16. (Image credit: OnePlus/Twitter)

OnePlus posted an image of its current and upcoming flagships stacked together on Twitter. As evident, the picture is of the back side of the OnePlus 5 which covers the entire silhouettes of the OnePlus 5T. The company posted the teaser image on the social networking site with a caption “5Tacked. #OnePlus5 #OnePlus5T”. And, once again OnePlus confirms the name of the smartphone which it plans to reveal in the mid-November.

Judging by the teaser picture, one can clearly point out that the OnePlus 5T will have a sightly bigger body in comparison to the existing OnePlus 5. If that’s the case, then probably the upcoming phone will likely to get a taller display. In fact, rumours claim that the phone will feature a large 6-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2150 and 18:9 aspect ratio. OnePlus 5T has been spotted on a number of occasions, and the leaked renders of the device show the device with a large display and a fingerprint scanner on the back (as opposed to the front, as seen on previous OnePlus devices).

OnePlus 5T’s specifications won’t be different from what you get on the OnePlus 5. It will likely to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, either 6GB or 8GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and a microSD card slot for expanding the internal memory. The phone will likely to ship running the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. It won’t be a stock version, though. OnePlus phones run OxygenOS, a custom version of Android. Battery size will slightly increase on the OnePlus 5T. Plus, the company promises the headphone jack will be present on the device, unlike the iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL.

OnePlus hasn’t confirmed when it plans to launch the OnePlus 5T, though the device is likely to be made official on November 16. OnePlus 5T should be seen as an alternative to the Galaxy S8, LG V30, Oppo F5, and Vivo V7+.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd