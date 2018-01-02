OnePlus 5T now receiving Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1: Here’s what’s new

Android 8.0 Oreo is now available in beta for the OnePlus 5T. Android 8.0 Oreo is now available in beta for the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta build 1 that brings Android 8.0 Oreo to the OnePlus 5T. The company had earlier promised that the beta would arrive before the end of the year and true to its words the Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS Open Beta 1 is now rolling out.

The company hasn’t officially rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo through an over-the-air (OTA) update, but users can try out the beta version at this point. OxygenOS Open Beta build 1 can be downloaded and install from the OnePlus site. Full instructions, including a detailed guide on how to flash the beta build onto your smartphone are available over on OnePlus’ forum. Although users can download the update, please bear in mind that this is not the final version and perhaps the reason why it is labelled as a beta version.

As expected, an Android 8.0 Oreo beta for the OnePlus 5T brings with it a number of changes, including picture-in-picture mode, smart text selection, Auto-fill, and an improved launcher. The update also includes the December 2017 Android security patch.

OnePlus 5T was launched back in November at an event held in New York. OnePlus 5T starts at Rs 32,999 for the base 6GB RAM model and goes to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The device features a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display and a Snapdragon 835 processor. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. There’s dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front camera is a 16MP one.

Over the weekend, it revealed that the company is planning to launch a new variant of the OnePlus 5T as soon as this month. It seems as if we might see a sandstone finish variant of the OnePlus 5T coming to the market.

