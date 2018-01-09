OnePlus 5T ‘Lava Red’ colour option to launch in India on January 11

A red version of OnePlus 5T is coming to India. (Image credit: OnePlus/Twitter) A red version of OnePlus 5T is coming to India. (Image credit: OnePlus/Twitter)

Soon users in India will be able to buy the OnePlus 5T in “Lava Red”, as the company has already started teasing a new colour variant of its flagship smartphone. The Chinese company took to Twitter to tease the “Lava Red “edition of the OnePlus 5T for the Indian market. According to the teaser, the launch is expected is happen on January 11. The price and availability has not been announced, although one should expect it to be priced similar to the Midnight Black option.

Of course, this new colour option packs the same specifications as the original OnePlus 5T. The flagship phone starts at Rs 32,999 in India for the base 6GB RAM model and goes to Rs 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The premium smartphone sports a 6-inch FHD+ 18:9 display and a Snapdragon 835 processor. It runs on OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The phone is backed by a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge. There’s dual rear camera setup with a combination of 16MP sensor and a 20MP sensor. The front camera has a 16MP unit.

Last month, OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition was launched in India. The limited edition model is available with 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage at Rs 38,999. This makes the price Rs 1000 more expensive than the regular model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device has a white sandstone finish case, black button accents, and a red coloured alert slider button. There’s also a Star Wars logo embossed at the bottom of the device.

Powerful radiance is right around the corner. 2 days to go! pic.twitter.com/URaXYqIEXX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 9, 2018

What do you think about this OnePlus 5T Lava Red colour option? Will you be picking one up? Let us know in the comments section below.

