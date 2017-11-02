OnePlus 5T name seemingly confirmed on Twitter, likely to launch on November 16

OnePlus 5T name has seemingly been confirmed by the company on Twitter. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) OnePlus 5T name has seemingly been confirmed by the company on Twitter. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

OnePlus is teasing a smartphone announcement, and it looks to the rumoured OnePlus 5T. The company posted a teaser image on Twitter with a caption "Oh, looks! It’s five cups of…". Most likely, this itself confirms that the company’s next smartphone will be called as OnePlus 5T.

The Chinese company is building the hype around the arrival of OnePlus 5T, which will eventually replace the current-generation flagship, OnePlus 5. Rumours point to the OnePlus 5T carrying a different design language from the original OnePlus 5. Apparently, OnePlus 5T will feature an edge-to-edge display with slim bezels. The rendered images of the OnePlus 5T design also confirms a near bezel-less screen. The phone also appears to use a 6-inch display with a 2,160 x 1,080 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s pretty significant upgrade from the OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch 1080p display.

Previous leaks from benchmarking site AnTuTu show the OnePlus 5T to come with a dual-camera setup with two 20MP shooter. In comparison, OnePlus 5 currently features a 16MP wide-angle lens paired with 20MP telephoto lens. The phone will reportedly ship with Android 8.0 Oreo. The device is said to feature a Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage. The battery capacity in the OnePlus 5T is unknown at the moment. In a separate post, OnePlus suggested that the its upcoming phone would retain the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, just like the company’s previous smartphones.

There have been several leaks surrounding the device, but the company’s hasn’t confirmed the device just yet. OnePlus 5T is speculated to launch on November 16 in New York.

