OnePlus 5T getting new ‘Lava Red’ colour option in China

OnePlus 5T now comes in a new ‘Lava Red’ colour option, but it’s currently limited to China. OnePlus 5T now comes in a new ‘Lava Red’ colour option, but it’s currently limited to China.

OnePlus has launched a new ‘Lava Red’ colour option for the OnePlus 5T in China. The specifications remain the same as the standard Midnight Black variant, and this should just be about a paint job. The new colour option is available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and comes at a price of 2,999 CNY (or approx Rs 29,300). Sales would commence from December 17 in OnePlus’ home market. At the moment, a new ‘Lava Red’ colour option for the OnePlus 5T is limited to China. It’s pretty safe to assume that we might end up seeing the ‘Lava Red’ OnePlus 5T in India, but the exact details are still missing.

OnePlus 5T has been one of the most popular smartphones to be released in the market this year, and for a good reason. It sports a 6-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The premium phone is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with either 6GB or 8GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB non-expandable storage. The device runs OxygenOS, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat. The company says the phone will be updated to the latest Android 8.0 Oreo early next year.

On the imaging optics front, OnePlus 5T gets a rear dual-camera setup, consisting of a 16MP sensor while the secondary rear camera is using an 20MP sensor. Also, add a LED flash on the back and the camera can also record video at up to 4K resolution. The primary camera on the OnePlus 5T is same as the OnePlus’s. However, the secondary camera has been improved with a large f/1.7 aperture for better low-light photography. The front camera has a 16MP resolution, and it features a special Face Unlock feature which let users to unlock the phone just by looking at the device.

Also read: OnePlus 5T review: Same price as OnePlus 5, but more value for the user

In India, OnePlus 5T with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 32,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 37,999. The phone can be purchased from Amazon India and the company’s own online store.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd