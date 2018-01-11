OnePlus 5T Lava Red launched in India at Rs 37,999, Amazon sale starts Jan 20

OnePlus 5T Lava Red comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999. OnePlus 5T Lava Red comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red has been launched in India, and registrations for the phone begin January 11 on Amazon. OnePlus 5T Lava Red comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 37,999. The smartphone will go on open sale starting January 20. Amazon India has a ‘Notify me’ option that users can click on to get notified when the sale starts.

OnePlus 5T Lava Red was unveiled in China in November 2017. The phone gets a Lava Red colour smudge-proof finish, while other specifications and features remain the same as the original OnePlus 5T. It follows the launch of Star Wars Edition of OnePlus 5T, which was announced in India December. OnePlus 5T Lava Red ships with a redesigned wallpaper.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. This phenomenal excitement reinforces the trust that our fans have instilled in us, making us determined to continue to bring fresh experiences. We are happy to kickstart 2018 with the much requested OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition, our first ever red smartphone, that will certainly appeal to those looking for the perfect balance of beautiful design and powerful features,” Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said in a press statement.

In terms of specifications, OnePlus 5T Lava Red features a 6.01-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution. It gets dual 16MP+20 MP rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture on both lenses for better low-light photography. It comes with Face Unlock feature, which lets users to unlock the phone by looking at the screen. The fingerprint scanner is placed at the back cover.

OnePlus 5T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, clocked at up to 2.45GHz. The OnePlus 5T comes in a 6GB RAM +64GB ROM variant as well, though Lava Red can only be bough in 8GB RAM configuration. It is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for the company’s Dash Charge technology. It uses a USB 2.0 Type-C port for charging and there’s a 3.5mm audio jack as well. OnePlus 5T is a 4G VoLTE-enabled device that supports dual-SIM (Nano) slots.

